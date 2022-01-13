BRIEFS: Callie Haderer (John Battle) starred in Emory & Henry's women's hoops win on Thursday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps whip Bluefield State

Senior guard Callie Haderer (John Battle) dominated to the tune of 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as Emory & Henry earned a 77-65 road win over Bluefield State College.

Alexis Hoppers added 26 points for the Wasps (7-7), who shot 51 percent from the field and never trailed in winning their third straight.

Bluefield State (0-10) received two points, three rebounds and two steals from ex-Tazewell High School standout Dani Janutolo.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC falls to Davidson-Davie

Southwest Virginia Community College suffered a 99-64 loss to Davidson-Davie on Wednesday in what was the first game for the Flying Eagles since Dec. 11.

SWCC is now 8-5.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King cancels Tornado Open

The Tornado Open that was scheduled to be hosted by the King University women’s wrestling team on Sunday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The top-ranked Tornado are scheduled to be in action again on January 23 at the Robert Horton Memorial hosted by Emmanuel College.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Holmes picks up 8th All-American award

The All-American honors continue piling in for East Tennessee State’s Quay Holmes, earning a spot on the Walter Camp All-American Team. Holmes joins Chattanooga’s Cole Strange as the only two Southern Conference members on the All-American squad.

Holmes now hauls in his eighth All-American honor of the fall campaign, building on his program record for most All-American awards in a single season.

Holmes finished the season with a program-record 1,553 rushing yards to go along with 17 touchdowns. The Georgia native finished third in voting for the Walter Payton Award and is ETSU’s all-time leading rusher (4,264), scorer (306 points) and touchdowns leader (51). The reigning Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year capped off the season with a team-best 1,884 all-purpose yards.