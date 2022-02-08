BRIEFS: Barbaro Garbey is new Bristol State Liners manager; Bowden Lyon (Science Hill), Bradley Dean (Gate City), Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central), Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) star in college wins

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Garbey to manage State Liners

Barbaro Garbey has been promoted from hitting coach to manager of the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.

A baseball lifer from Cuba, Garbey played 226 games as a utility player in the majors with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. He was a member of Detroit’s 1984 World Series championship squad.

He has spent time as a coach in the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals farm system and then mentored hitters last season in Bristol.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean, McAmis lead UVa-Wise to win

The Southwest Virginia twosome of Bradley Dean (Gate City) and Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) helped propel the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 73-72 South Atlantic Conference win over Coker.

Dean finished with 19 points and six rebounds, while McAmis supplied 17 points as UVa-Wise (4-18, 3-15) won its third straight game.

SWCC wins

Bowden Lyon (Science Hill) contributed 10 points and seven assists to Southwest Virginia Community College’s 107-106 win over Guilford Tech.

Brennan Howard (26 points), Loannis Giannisoutsis (20 points, 16 rebounds), Saveon Falls (19 points) and Jordin Webb (17 points) also played well for the Flying Eagles.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise clips Coker

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 28 points, six rebounds and four steals as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a 79-63 South Atlantic Conference win over Coker.

The Highland Cavaliers (8-14, 8-11) also received 10 points from Sullivan Central High School graduate Meg Crawford and shot a blistering 57.8 percent from the field.

ETSU falls to 3-19

East Tennessee State fell to 3-19 after a 73-61 loss to Samford on Monday.

Carly Hooks led ETSU with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.