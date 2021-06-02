BRIEFS: Another year, another state tourney berth for John Battle's tennis team; Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) among stars in Hogoheegee track meet

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Battle boys win Region 1D/2D title

In what is becoming a rite of spring, the boys tennis team at John Battle High School is heading to the state tournament.

The Trojans earned a 5-0 win over the Eastside Spartans on Tuesday to win the Region 1D/2D tournament finals and clinch a trip to the state tournament for the fifth straight season.

Battle will travel to Radford for a Class 1/Class 2 state semifinal match on Monday.

The Trojans lost in the 2019 semifinals to Eastside, while finishing as state runner-up to George Mason in 2018. Battle also fell in the semifinals in 2017 (against Goochland) and 2016 (against Wilson Memorial).

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Gate City, Central to meet for title

Mountain 7 District rivals Gate City and Wise County Central will clash today at 4 p.m. in Wise with the Region 2D championship on the line.