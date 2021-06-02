BRIEFS: Another year, another state tourney berth for John Battle's tennis team; Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) among stars in Hogoheegee track meet

PREP BOYS TENNIS
Battle boys win Region 1D/2D title
In what is becoming a rite of spring, the boys tennis team at John Battle High School is heading to the state tournament.
The Trojans earned a 5-0 win over the Eastside Spartans on Tuesday to win the Region 1D/2D tournament finals and clinch a trip to the state tournament for the fifth straight season.
Battle will travel to Radford for a Class 1/Class 2 state semifinal match on Monday.
The Trojans lost in the 2019 semifinals to Eastside, while finishing as state runner-up to George Mason in 2018. Battle also fell in the semifinals in 2017 (against Goochland) and 2016 (against Wilson Memorial).
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Gate City, Central to meet for title
Mountain 7 District rivals Gate City and Wise County Central will clash today at 4 p.m. in Wise with the Region 2D championship on the line.
Both teams posted semifinal wins on Tuesday with Gate City downing Graham, 5-2, and Central collecting a 5-1 victory over Lebanon.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Maiden leads way in Hogoheegee meet
Patrick Henry High School senior Ella Maiden was the headliner at Tuesday’s Hogoheegee District track and field championships.
Maiden won five individual events as PH’s girls cruised to the team title. She was victorious in the 100 hurdles (16.99 seconds), 300 Hurdles (52.79), long jump (4-11), pole vault (9-0) and triple jump (32-4 ¼).
Makenna Clay (100, 13.54 seconds & 200, 29.94 seconds), Mackinley Ottinger (shot put, 32-1 ½), Avery Maiden (long jump, 15-10.7) and Madison Osborne (discus, 84-7 ½) also had wins for PH, which beat runner-up Chilhowie by 74 points. Rural Retreat’s Madison Fiscus swept the 1,600 and 3,200 meter events.
Rural Retreat and Chilhowie finished tied for first in the boys team standings with 82 points apiece.
Rural Retreat was once again led by Chris Sizemore, who won the high jump (6-2, triple jump (42-2) and long jump (21-3 ½). Chilhowie’s wins came from Lucas Blevins (800, 2:19.77 & 1,600, 5:18.34) and Jonathan Gilley (400, 52.59 seconds). It capped a memorable two-day stretch for the Blevins family of Chilhowie as Lucas’ father, Andy, scored a hole-in-one at Holston Hills Golf Course in Marion on Monday.