BRIEFS: Abingdon, Union have strong showings at Salem XC meet; PH volleyball squad goes 4-1 in Auburn Invite; King U. clips E&H in volleyball

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon, Union fare well in Salem meet

In news that is becoming all too familiar, the cross country teams at Abingdon and Union had strong performances.

The Falcons and Bears led the Southwest Virginia contingent at Saturday’s Knights Crossing meet at Greenhill Park in Salem, Virginia.

Abingdon finished fourth in the boys team standings in the Red Division as Isaac Thiessen (fifth, 15:47.2) and Dylan Phillips (seventh, 15:54.6) were the top harriers for the school from Washington County.

On the girls side, Makaleigh Jessee (19:10.2) of AHS crossed the finish line in ninth place in the Red Division race.

Daniel Boone won the team title in the Red Division boys competition as Conner Wingfield of the Trailblazers finished as runner-up in 15:13.50.

Union joined Boone as champs as the Bears cruised to the title in the Black Division. Benjamin Hersel (fourth, 17:34.3) and Asher Whitt (fifth, 17:39.2) were the top finishers for the Big Stone Gap bunch.

Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (17:20) was runner-up in the Black Division boys race.

