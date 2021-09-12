BRIEFS: Abingdon, Union have strong showings at Salem XC meet; PH volleyball squad goes 4-1 in Auburn Invite; King U. clips E&H in volleyball

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Abingdon, Union fare well in Salem meet
In news that is becoming all too familiar, the cross country teams at Abingdon and Union had strong performances.
The Falcons and Bears led the Southwest Virginia contingent at Saturday’s Knights Crossing meet at Greenhill Park in Salem, Virginia.
Abingdon finished fourth in the boys team standings in the Red Division as Isaac Thiessen (fifth, 15:47.2) and Dylan Phillips (seventh, 15:54.6) were the top harriers for the school from Washington County.
On the girls side, Makaleigh Jessee (19:10.2) of AHS crossed the finish line in ninth place in the Red Division race.
Daniel Boone won the team title in the Red Division boys competition as Conner Wingfield of the Trailblazers finished as runner-up in 15:13.50.
Union joined Boone as champs as the Bears cruised to the title in the Black Division. Benjamin Hersel (fourth, 17:34.3) and Asher Whitt (fifth, 17:39.2) were the top finishers for the Big Stone Gap bunch.
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (17:20) was runner-up in the Black Division boys race.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
PH finishes as runner-up
Patrick Henry finished as runner-up at Saturday’s Auburn Invitational volleyball tournament in Riner, Virginia.
The Rebels went 4-1 in the event with wins over Rappahannock County, George Wythe, Chilhowie and Riverheads. Auburn earned a 25-18, 25-10 win over PH (11-1) in handing the squad their first loss of the season.
Logan Newberry had 95 assists, 19 digs and 10 kills on the day and joined Avery Maiden (43 kills, 20 digs, nine blocks, four aces) on the all-tournament team.
Lauren Stauffer (34 kills, 19 digs, 14 blocks, five aces), Zoe Miller (25 digs, 11 aces), Addie Hahn (13 digs, 11 kills, seven aces) and Sydney Taylor (48 digs) put in work as well for PH.
Chilhowie went 2-3 as Mari-Beth Boardwine earned all-tournament accolades for the Warriors.
George Wythe also went 2-3.
Tournament MVP Allyson Martin helped defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn sweep through the event and the Eagles have won more than 40 consecutive matches.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King tops Wasps in 5
Julie Ward had 23 kills and 18 digs to lead the defending Conference Carolinas tournament champion Tornado past Emory & Henry 22-25, 25-17, 27-29, 25-18, 15-11.
Abigale Jayne (Sullivan South) added 13 kills and 18 digs, while Brittney Ramsey tallied 10 kills. Georgia Davis had 31 assists and Katie Harless (Abingdon) added 28 for the 2-1 Tornado.
Emory & Henry (2-3) was paced by Virginia High graduate Camden Jones (12 kills, 15 digs), Tennessee High graduate Carley Williams (12 kills), Hannah Watson (15 kills), Paige Halcrow (24 assists) and Marissa Snapp (21 assists).
UVa-Wise stops S. Wesleyan
Adison Minor (Tennessee High) had 12 kills and three blocks as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 win over Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.
UVa-Wise (2-4) also received nine kills and five blocks from Abingdon High School graduate Cassidy Farley.
Cleveland State clips SWCC
Cleveland State cruised to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over Southwest Virginia Community College. SWCC received five kills from Hannah Hess (Honaker) and 11 digs from Virginia High grad Bre Owens.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King wins 1-0
Maya Houston’s goal in the 77th minute was the difference in King University’s 1-0 win over Francis Marion on Saturday. The Tornado are now 2-1.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
King loses 1-0
The King University Tornado fell to 1-1-1 with a 1-0 loss to Francis Marion on Saturday. Nick Huenig scored for the Patriots in the 77th minute.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS
Knights Crossing
Greenhill Park (Salem)
BOYS
Red Division
Team Scores (Top 5)
Daniel Boone 67, Blacksburg 104, Oakton 115, Abingdon 117, Jefferson Forest 186
Individual Results (Top 10)
1. Nate Atchue (Franklin County), 15:13.20; 2. Conner Wingfield (Boone), 15:13.50; 3. Levi Streeval (Boone), 15:32.10; 4. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest), 15:42.50; 5. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon), 15:47.2; 6. Elha Huq (Oakton), 15:52.9; 7. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 15:54.6; 8. Conner Rutherford (Blacksburg), 15:59.6; 9. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest), 16:01.1; 10. Jon Goerlich (Blacksburg), 16:07.5
Black Division
Team Scores (Top 5)
Union 37, Alleghany 81, Wilson Memorial 110, North Cross 120, Floyd County 156
Individual Results (Top 10)
1. Gabe Miller (Alleghany), 17:12.1; 2. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 17:20; 3. Dorian Almer (Union), 17:32.3; 4. Benjamin Hersel (Union), 17:34.3; 5. Asher Whitt (Union), 17:39.2; 6. Jamie Wall (Narrows), 17:40.9; 7. Miles Baldwin (Floyd County), 17:43.5; 8. Dylan Bedwell (Grayson County), 17:43.6; 9. Ben Cromer (Buffalo Gap), 17:47.2; 10. Clark Dana (Wilson Memorial), 17:50.4
White Division
Team Scores (Top 5)
Blacksburg 42, South County 56, Daniel Boone 75, Oakton 84, Harrisonburg 112
Individual Results
1. Nayan Kasperowski (South County), 17:06.3; 2. Mikael Tefferi (South County), 17:27.7; 3. Conner Roberts (Daniel Boone), 17:46.8; 4. Bryce Jiron (South County), 18:20.4; 5. Gavin Paye (Blacksburg), 18:25.7; 6. Brad Woodhouse (Oakton), 18:33; 7. Tony Du (Blacksburg), 18:33.6; 8. Sam Hall (Daniel Boone), 18:35.3; 9. Zach Ermann (Blacksburg), 18:39.8; 10. Miles Ermann (Blacksburg), 18:40.5
GIRLS
Red Division
Team Scores (Top 5)
Jefferson Forest 90, Blacksburg 107, Dobyns-Bennett 130, Warren County 180, Oakton 205
Individual Results (Top 10)
1. Carley Wilkes (Glenvar), 18:07.3; 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest), 18:32.5; 3. Autum Headrick (Dobyns-Bennett), 18:34.5; 4. Reese Bradbury (Blacksburg), 18:42; 5. Taylor Myers (Spotswood), 18:47.2; 6. Kamryn Winfield (Daniel Boone), 18:59.9; 7. Shauna Skow (Jefferson Forest), 19:01.3; 8. Kaley Tanner (Warren County), 19:09.3; 9. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 19:10.2; 10. Kylie Cooper (Franklin County), 19:13.14.
Prep Volleyball Results
Auburn Invitational
At Auburn High School
Auburn def. Chilhowie 25-15, 25-12; George Wythe def. Riverheads 25-17, 25-14; Patrick Henry def. Rappahannock County 25-16, 23-25, 15-8; Auburn def. George Wythe 25-17, 25-21; Chilhowie def. Riverheads 26-24, 22-25, 19-17; Auburn def. Patrick Henry 25-18, 25-10; Rappahannock County def. Chilhowie 22-25, 25-22, 16-14; Rappahannock County def. Riverheads, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13; Patrick Henry def. George Wythe 25-11, 25-19; Auburn def. Riverheads 25-12, 25-9; Chilhowie def. George Wythe 25-20, 25-14; Auburn def. Rappahannock County, 25-12, 25-20; Patrick Henry def. Chilhowie 25-12, 21-25, 15-10; Patrick Henry def. Riverheads 26-24, 25-23; George Wythe def. Rappahannock County 25-17, 25-22.
Final Records: Auburn (5-0), Patrick Henry (4-1), Rappahannock County (2-3), Chilhowie (2-3), George Wythe (2-3), Riverheads (0-5)
All-Tournament Team: Allyson Martin (Auburn, MVP); Anna McGuire (Auburn), Avery Zuckerwar (Auburn); Madeline Lavergne (Auburn); Avery Maiden (Patrick Henry); Logan Newberry (Patrick Henry); Miranda Jenkins (Rappahannock County); Mari-Beth Boardwine (Chilhowie); Dayton Moore (Riverheads); Kendyl Argenbright (Riverheads)