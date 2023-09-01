WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Farley helps set record

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise registered 21 blocks in a 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, 15-10 win over Lees-McRae on Thursday, a record for the program in that category during its NCAA Division II era.

Cassie Farley (Abingdon) had 12 of those blocks.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King gets first win

Weston Joyner scored two second-half goals as King University opened the season with a 2-1 win over Shorter on Thursday.

UNC visits Johnson City

East Tennessee State University will host the North Carolina Tar Heels today at 7 p.m.

UNC last visited Summers-Taylor Stadium in 2010. ETSU is 1-1, while the Heels are 0-0-1.