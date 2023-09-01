WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Farley helps set record
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise registered 21 blocks in a 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, 15-10 win over Lees-McRae on Thursday, a record for the program in that category during its NCAA Division II era.
Cassie Farley (Abingdon) had 12 of those blocks.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King gets first win
Weston Joyner scored two second-half goals as King University opened the season with a 2-1 win over Shorter on Thursday.
UNC visits Johnson City
East Tennessee State University will host the North Carolina Tar Heels today at 7 p.m.
UNC last visited Summers-Taylor Stadium in 2010. ETSU is 1-1, while the Heels are 0-0-1.