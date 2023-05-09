RURAL RETREAT, Va. – Every baseball team needs an athlete like Eli Breeding.

The sophomore outfielder for the Lebanon Pioneers is only five-foot-nine and 148 pounds, but he excels in intangibles such as hustle and determination.

“l like to think that I play the role of a sparkplug,” Breeding said. “I just try to do whatever takes to help my team win.”

Consider Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Rural Retreat Indians.

As his teammates sputtered at the plate, Breeding reached base three times on a pair of singles and a walk.

“We were facing good pitchers, so I shortened my swing and looked to get on base,” said Breeding, who is hitting .373 on the season.

The win clinched the second straight Hogoheegee District title for the Pioneers.

“We came out a little flat, but it’s awesome to win the district,” Breeding said. “Pitching and defense are the keys to success. And that was the case again today.”

Lebanon clung to a 2-1 lead entering the seventh inning before scoring three runs in the seventh.

It’s nice to win the district but we didn’t have our best game so it’s a little bittersweet,” first-year Lebanon coach Cody Compton said. “The starting pitcher from Rural Retreat (Tucker Fontaine) did a great job and we never made an adjustment. We did hit a few balls hard, but Rural Retreat made all the plays.”

The Lebanon defense was flawless, as VMI recruit Seth Buchanan set the standard with his sure hands and quick release at shortstop. Left-hander Dagan Barton and big right-hander Nathan Phillips combined to allow just three hits while striking out nine and walking just one.

“Dagan and Nathan have kept us in a lot of games with their work on the mound and they did it again,” Compton said.

Barton embraced the high stakes Tuesday, as he improved his record to 6-0 with an earned run average of 0.84.

“That was the biggest game I’ve pitched in a long time,” said Barton, who pitched the first five innings. “We knew that Rural Retreat has scored a lot of runs this season, so I focused on throwing strikes and trusting my defense.”

Barton drove a pair of runs on two groundouts, while Chance Parker contributed his fourth home of the season in the in the seventh inning.

Buchanan leads the Pioneers with a .500 batting average, with leadoff hitter Zach Hertig following at .460. Both players singled Tuesday, while No. 9 batter Luke Garrett doubled.

It was also a bittersweet night for the Indians. The four seniors for Rural Retreat (14-5) were honored before the game and the team responded with crisp execution.

“Lebanon is a strong team with power, good arms and speed, but we pitched well and played good defense,” Rural Retreat coach Van Harris

Caleb Roberts and Trevor Shelton singled for Rural Retreat. Noah Bandrimer, who is hitting around .400, slammed a solo homer in the sixth inning.

The left-handed Fontaine allowed just four hits over the first five innings by keeping hitters off-balance with a running fastball. Fontaine was relieved by Emory & Henry recruit Justin Gilman in the sixth. Gilman contributed solid defense at second base, while senior Gatlin Hight saved at least two runs with running catches in left field.

“I was starting to get worried after that home run, but our pitching came through again,” Breeding said.

As usual, Breeding carried out his sparkplug role in the field, in the dugout and at the plate.

“Since our game with Abingdon, Eli has been hitting about .560 and just killing the ball,” Compton said. “Eli is a littler feller, but he’s got a lot of pop.”