BREAKING NEWS: V-T Football Series put on hold; Bearcats and Vikings will not meet on gridiron in 2021 and 2022

Tennessee High’s enrollment is 1,190 according to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s website and the Vikings compete in the TSSAA’s second-largest classification in football.

This year’s game was not played due to the VHSL shifting the season to the spring amid the pandemic. The TSSAA proceeded with a fall schedule, so that meant for the first time since 1943 – when World War II was raging – the Bearcats and Vikings did not play each other on the gridiron.

Now, it will be 2023 at the earliest before the teams clash again in a football game.

“I can tell you the decision was not made lightly,” Harper said. “We know there are a lot of people in Bristol who are probably going to wonder why. When we talked in our camp and on our side, our job is to do right by our kids and we understand that we’re losing a big gate and all that, but at the same time, this is high school athletics and we want to give our kids the best chance to be successful.