BREAKING NEWS: Thunder Valley Nationals canceled due to coronavirus

Bristol Dragway officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Thunder Valley Nationals have been canceled for 2020 due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally scheduled to take place on Father’s Day weekend in June, the race was rescheduled for mid-October. However, due to at-track protocols and the ongoing pandemic, the decision was made to cancel the event to 2021, which will be the 20th anniversary of NHRA drag racing at Bristol Dragway.
“After much deliberation with NHRA officials in respect to the pandemic, our intimate grandstand area and the vastly interactive nature of this event that fans have become accustomed to, we were left with the very difficult decision to cancel the race this season,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway, in a press release. “The safety of our guests and participants is our top priority and we thank everyone involved in this event for their patience and understanding. We simply aren’t able to host our 20th anniversary race in a befitting manner, and we look forward to bringing the Thunder Valley Nationals back to Bristol Dragway in 2021.”
Ticketholders are eligible for a 120% credit for the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, or they can request a full refund.
