Breaking news: Tennessee High's Mays steps down as football coach

Tennessee High football coach Mike Mays, who has led the Vikings' football program for the last eight years, has stepped down to take the role as strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

Mays has been part of the Tennessee High football program for the last 22 years.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to have an even greater impact on the development of our students as athletes and as individuals,” said Mays, in a press release. “I will be working with student-athletes in all sports to help create programs to improve their contributions to their respective sports by improving speed, power and endurance.

"While I am certainly going to miss being such an integral part of the Viking football program, I am excited that I will get to maintain those relationships with my players and coaching staff, just in a different capacity.”

According to Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade, defensive coordinator Matt Chandler has been named interim coach. Chandler has 29 years of coaching experience in football, including the last 19 years at Tennessee High.

The transition will be effective on June 1.