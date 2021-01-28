 Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS: Tennessee Gov. Lee to lift restrictions on winter sports effective Feb. 1
BREAKING NEWS: Tennessee Gov. Lee to lift restrictions on winter sports effective Feb. 1

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a video on Thursday that he was lifting the temporary restrictions on winter sports in Tennessee effective on Feb. 1.

According to Lee, coronavirus numbers in Tennessee have rapidly improved, with an almost a 60% decline in cases & nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations. Lee said because of that data, the restrictions on high school sports would be lifted effective on Monday.

“There are no future restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events,” Lee said.

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

