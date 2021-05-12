BREAKING NEWS: PREP FOOTBALL; Virginia High football coach to take over program at Radford

Crist’s eight-year stint at Virginia High was the longest for any Bearcats head coach since Jerry Watford ran the program from 1961-70.

Virginia High has ended its traditional game with crosstown rival Tennessee High — a series that goes back more than 100 years. VHS played all its home games in the delayed 2020 season at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle because of problems with its own facility.

“I don’t know that I came in with any expectations in terms of how hard it would be,” Crist said. “If you look at the history, Virginia High is a place that’s tough to string a lot of years together.

“The one thing I wanted to bring was a lot of stability. Virginia High was kind of a revolving door before I got here. We had some good years. The schedule was harsh. We’ve lessened it. The V-T game is going to be no more. It just got to be such a discrepancy with [enrollment] numbers. They ended that.”

Crist, who played college football at Bridgewater, also worked as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in the Hokies’ strength and conditioning program under Mike Gentry from 2005-07 and was an intern with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Crist will teach physical education at Radford and oversee a school-wide strength and conditioning program.