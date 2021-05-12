BREAKING NEWS: PREP FOOTBALL; Virginia High football coach to take over program at Radford

Radford High School has hired a familiar name to be its next football coach.
Blacksburg native Michael Crist, who has been the head coach at Virginia High in Bristol for the past eight seasons, is returning to the New River Valley to take the reins at Radford.
Crist, 42, a 1997 Blacksburg High School graduate, becomes just the third head football coach at Radford in more than five decades.
He replaces Matthew Saunders, who stepped down last month after 14 seasons in charge of the Bobcats’ fortunes.
Saunders was preceded as Radford’s coach by Norman Lineburg, who held the job for 37 years, leading the program to back-to-back VHSL Group AA championships in 1971 and 1972.
“I’m honored to be able to lead a program with such a rich tradition and history,” Crist said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of mutual admiration growing up, being from Blacksburg.
“Coach Lineburg was a close family friend. I’m just honored to lead a program like that. It’s not [a job] that comes open. I just want to build on a tradition that’s first-class.”
The Crist surname is vastly familiar in the NRV. Crist’s father, David Crist, was Blacksburg’s head football coach for 40 years, winning a pair of state championships.
Crist served as a Blacksburg assistant under his father. He also was an assistant at Brookville, Warren County and Amherst County high schools before taking the Virginia High job in 2013.
Crist coached under Radford native Cecil Phillips and alongside former Radford player Josh Woods at Amherst County.
“The thing that kind of stands out to me is the former Bobcats care so much about the program. The program still meant something to them, [including] the traditions they had on game day.”
Virginia High, a Class 2 school, had a 33-49 record under Crist, reaching the playoffs five times including a trip to the second round in his initial season.
Crist said he was not necessarily looking to leave Bristol, but the Radford vacancy was too promising to ignore. Crist and his wife have two children, ages 13 and 10.
We were happy in Bristol.” Crist said. “I had a great relationship with our administration. They were great to work for. On top of the job, my wife and I thought [Radford] is a great place to raise our kids. That had as much to do with it as the interest in the job.”
Radford School Superintendent Rob Graham said Crist impressed the selection committee.
“What stood out about him was his passion to come to Radford,” Graham said.
Crist’s eight-year stint at Virginia High was the longest for any Bearcats head coach since Jerry Watford ran the program from 1961-70.
Virginia High has ended its traditional game with crosstown rival Tennessee High — a series that goes back more than 100 years. VHS played all its home games in the delayed 2020 season at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle because of problems with its own facility.
“I don’t know that I came in with any expectations in terms of how hard it would be,” Crist said. “If you look at the history, Virginia High is a place that’s tough to string a lot of years together.
“The one thing I wanted to bring was a lot of stability. Virginia High was kind of a revolving door before I got here. We had some good years. The schedule was harsh. We’ve lessened it. The V-T game is going to be no more. It just got to be such a discrepancy with [enrollment] numbers. They ended that.”
Crist, who played college football at Bridgewater, also worked as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in the Hokies’ strength and conditioning program under Mike Gentry from 2005-07 and was an intern with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
Crist will teach physical education at Radford and oversee a school-wide strength and conditioning program.
“Coach Gentry is the biggest influence on that,” he said. “He’s hugely instrumental in my career. Working with all athletes is important. I think you can build community within the programs when you do it that way.”
Radford finished 4-2 in the delayed 2020 season with a 41-12 loss to eventual state champion Appomattox County in the Region 2C playoffs.
Crist said his first priorities are meeting with Radford’s players and assembling a coaching staff.
He said he is unsure what COVID-19 mitigation protocols might be in place locally or statewide this summer that would determine how much preseason work he can do with Radford players on the field.
“Some of it’s still unknown,” he said. “The VHSL hasn’t released any guidance on that. With COVID, there’s just always that uncertainty around the corner.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123