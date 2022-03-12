BREAKING NEWS: McAmis leads Wise Central to Class 2 state championship

Behind 34 points and 10 rebounds from freshman guard Emmah McAmis, the Wise County Central Warriors earned their sixth state crown Saturday afternoon with a 62-59 win over defending state champ Luray in the VHSL Class 2 girls championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Central (26-5) trailed by 12 points with 4:02 left in the third quarter before rallying with pressure man-to-man defense and the heroics of McAmis, who also contributed three assists and two steals.

The Warriors, which outscored the Bulldogs 28-15 in the fourth quarter, forced Luray (26-3) into a season-high 27 turnovers.

Senior Jill Sturgill added 10 points for Central.​

Luray (27-3), which finished state runner-up for the second time in three years, was led by senior Emilee Weakley, who had 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Wise Central also won state championships in 2014-15 and 2017-19, all under current head coach Robin Dotson, who also previously led J.J. Kelly to a state title in 2002.