Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is reportedly going to sign Executive Order 55 today, which will allow high school contact sports such as football and girls soccer to resume as long as schools follow the proper TSSAA guidelines.
That means that high school football can apparently begin on Aug. 21, with girls soccer starting earlier that week.
