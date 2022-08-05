Braeden Church fills a key role for Wise County Central this season

WISE, Va. – It’s a new era for Wise County Central in football.

The Warriors graduated 13 seniors, including several multi-year starters, from an 8-4 team. Meanwhile, Jason Mullins has replaced Luke Owens as the head coach.

One vital piece has returned.

Braeden Church, an athletic 6-foot and 180-pound senior, is entering his second season as the leader at quarterback and third season as the safety on defense.

“I like starting both ways and trying to help my team every way I can,” Church said.

Church enjoys his perspective from safety where he can notice formations and trends in an offense.

“Just like on offense, it’s my job to make the calls on defense and make sure everybody is lined up in the right spot,” Church said.

Church passed for nine scores last season, while intercepting seven passes from his safety spot to all-region honors.

With standouts Tyson Tester, Matthew Boggs and Ethan Mullins now out of the picture for Central’s traditional Wing T offense, look for Church to be more active as his teammates gain confidence.

“I will probably have to carry the ball more,” Church said. “We’ve been working on that in practice and I’m ready for it.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces in starting roles, but we’ve got the same expectations for this program. The only thing we lack is experience.”

The highlight of the 2021 season for Wise Central came on Oct. 15 when the Warriors rushed for 187 yards en route to a 31-7 home win against traditional Mountain 7 District power Union.

“That was a fun night,” Church said. “It created excitement in our program and showed what we’re capable when we put things together. We always battled back against adversity last season, even when we trailed at halftime.”

Wise Central opened the Region 2D playoffs with a 43-14 thumping of Tazewell.

But the fun run ended the following week in a bitter 26-20 loss to Ridgeview. The Warriors led 17-7 at the 9:21 mark of third quarter.

“That loss hurt us bad, but we have to learn from it and move on,” Church said.

According to Church, the transition process with Coach Mullins has been smooth. Mullins, who served as the defensive coordinator under Owens last season, served as Central’s head coach when the consolidated school opened.

“Everybody loves Coach Mullins,” Church said. “He’s an easy-going, team-first type of guy who will do anything for us.”

Speedy senior Alec Gent adds some experience in the offensive backfield, while Brady Sturgill (6-4, 300) is a four-year starter on the line.

“We’ve got talented young players,” Sturgill said. “I’ve been trying to help point everybody in the direction.”

What sort of weapon is Church?

“Braeden can do a lot of things,” Sturgill said. “We’ve just got to keep him healthy.”

Church has been refining his playmaking skills and mental approach since making his debut at the quarterback position at age 7. He’s looking to close out his quarterback adventure in style this fall.

“I feel like my strength on offense is versatility,” said Church, who also plays forward in basketball. “I can run and throw, and opposing teams have to plan for that.

“We graduated all of our running backs, but we’ve been making progress this summer as a unit.

There is one other strong point for Church.

“I’ve got experience playing in big games and I’ve watched a lot of film,” Church said. “I know what to expect now on both sides of the ball, and that should pay off this season.”