Brad Teague still has the drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Crew members, competitors and fans looked twice at the driver of the black No. 3 ride last week at Kingsport Speedway.

There was a good reason for that.

Brad Teague competed in 294 races across NASCAR’s top three divisions from 1982 to 2015.

And this 74-year-old Johnson City resident is anxious for more fast fun.

“I would love to make another run at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Teague said. “I’ve actually got an opportunity to race there in September, but it has to be a good car.”

For now, the stage is Kingsport Speedway. Teague trails only Kingsport’s Brad Housewright and three-time track champion Kres VanDyke from Abingdon in the championship standings.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun,” Teague said. “There’s no pressure. I’ve just been getting back into a routine and seeing what all I can do.”

Teague, who raced at a Virginia short track two years ago, made his last of 241 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015.

According to Teague, he stays in shape by following a grueling routine dating back to his 30-year grind in NASCAR.

“I drive around town on hot days with all the windows rolled up and the heat turned on. That’s always helped me to prepare for races in the summer months,” Teague said. “I also walk, run and work a lot.”

A traditional racer in every aspect, Teague continues to perform mechanical work at B&B Auto Repair in Johnson City.

VanDyke, who is employed as a heavy equipment operator, admires the work ethic and tenacity of Teague.

“Brad is an old-school racer, and I admire that,” VanDyke said. “I watched Brad when I was young and kept up with his career, especially when he raced for local teams. Brad is still aggressive, and it’s fun to be on the same track with him.”

Teague enjoyed a long and successful pairing with Abingdon-based car owner Charlie Henderson at various levels of the sport, including the old NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Series.

“We ran good in Charlie’s Food Country car,” Teague said. “We were kind of like family and I miss those days. I was also close to the Morgan-McClure [NASCAR Cup Series] bunch in Abingdon and did some testing for them.”

A native of Buladean, North Carolina, Teague competed in 44 events at the NASCAR Cup level and finished in the No. 13 spot in 1987 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Teague won the Martinsville Speedway Xfinity event later that same year.

The motorsports adventure for Teague began with drag racing at a young age. He turned to stock cars at 19 and developed his skills on short tracks, winning track titles at Sportsman Speedway in Johnson City and Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn.

Teague’s current No. 3 Late Model number is a tribute to the days when he raced on dirt tracks such as Sportsman.

One year before inception of the NASCAR Busch Series in 1982, Teague was runner-up to Tommy Ellis for the Late Model Sportsman national title.

“This whole area has a great heritage for racing,” Teague said. “I was wide open in my early days and came up by paying my dues like drivers such as Bobby Allison. You see a lot of young kids in NASCAR now who grew up racing on computers, but I still love the sport.”

The ride Teague has at Kingsport is owned by Johnson City area businessman Jim Braddock. Accomplished driver and crew chief Wade Day from Kingsport helps prepare the car.

“We have a good motor, but it takes a new car to be really competitive,” Teague said. “These Late Models make for a good series, but about all tracks are hurting on car counts due to the expenses.”

Teague said if he cannot land another ride in NASCAR, he would be interested in running one of the regional events in the nationally televised Superstar Racing Experience.

“I believe in myself, and I know that I can still do it,” Teague said. “I just want that chance.”

Count defending Kingsport Speedway Late Model champion Nik Williams among the Teague admirers.

“I kind of wish that I had the chance to race with Brad when he was in his prime. It’s definitely cool to see him out here with us each week,” Williams said.