BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Union takes 71-32 win over John Battle

John Battle (1-3, 1-3) came out cold and the Bears not only made their shots, but also forced 20 first half turnovers, building a 33-point halftime lead. That margin would grow to as much as 41 after the break.

“I would personally rather have a close game, but if it is like that, you have just got to keep the energy and keep going and play how we play,” Bunch said.

The Trojans, who were led by Noah Ratliff with eight points and seven apiece from Bryson Almany and Zack Smith, did play a better second half, which was a positive note made by John Battle head coach Steve Posey.

“They are a good ball club, well coached, they play well together,” Posey said. “From the get-go, we were just out of sync. They put some pressure on us, we sort of backed down a little bit, but the second half, I challenged them at halftime and they accepted the challenge.

“We played a whole lot better so I can’t complain about our second half effort, but first half, I told the guys just get rid of it, don’t worry about it.”

Considered the favorite in the Mountain 7 District, the Bears have a potent combination of size, speed, length and quickness to not only score points, but also keep the other team from doing the same.