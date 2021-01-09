BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Union takes 71-32 win over John Battle

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Bradley Bunch and his bunch of Bears look like the real deal.
Just ask John Battle, after Union took a 37-4 lead into halftime on its way to a 71-32 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle that had the feel of a glorified scrimmage due to no more than 25 fans allowed in the seats.
Just not to Bunch.
“Not really. We just create our own energy. That is how we play.” said Bunch, who led the Bears with 15 points and 14 rebounds. “It is a little strange, but I am just glad we get to play.”
Union (3-1, 3-0) won its third game in a row, with the lone loss coming to Science Hill by three points.
“We are excited. I have told these guys just don’t take it for granted,” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “We are lucky, we are fortunate we are getting to play. Don’t take these nights for granted, every night we get together and we get to play, it is a blessing. That is how we are trying to approach it and when we go out we try to play as hard as we can.”
Union was led by the 6-foot-5 Bunch, who had a double-double while being the only player on the court to wear a mask while playing in the game.
“That is comfortable for me,” Bunch said. “I wear a mask for a personal reason and family stuff. It doesn’t bother me.”
John Battle (1-3, 1-3) came out cold and the Bears not only made their shots, but also forced 20 first half turnovers, building a 33-point halftime lead. That margin would grow to as much as 41 after the break.
“I would personally rather have a close game, but if it is like that, you have just got to keep the energy and keep going and play how we play,” Bunch said.
The Trojans, who were led by Noah Ratliff with eight points and seven apiece from Bryson Almany and Zack Smith, did play a better second half, which was a positive note made by John Battle head coach Steve Posey.
“They are a good ball club, well coached, they play well together,” Posey said. “From the get-go, we were just out of sync. They put some pressure on us, we sort of backed down a little bit, but the second half, I challenged them at halftime and they accepted the challenge.
“We played a whole lot better so I can’t complain about our second half effort, but first half, I told the guys just get rid of it, don’t worry about it.”
Considered the favorite in the Mountain 7 District, the Bears have a potent combination of size, speed, length and quickness to not only score points, but also keep the other team from doing the same.
“We just want to take it game by game and go by that and win the district, that is our first goal so far,” Bunch said. “I am so excited for this year. I have been excited and I am just ready to keep on playing.”
Moore is certainly glad to have Bunch on his side.
“Bradley can play. He has gotten bigger, he has gotten stronger, he is a very good athlete and his skill set is good and it is getting better,” Moore said. “These guys have worked hard, they have played a lot of basketball and it shows.”
It’s not just Bunch. Alex Rasnick matched Bunch with 15 points, while Caiden Bartee added 11 off the bench. Six-foot-6 Sean Cusano contributed 10 points and Noah Jordan added nine, connecting on three of the Bears’ six 3-point shots.
Yet, for Moore, it all starts on the defensive end.
“I thought we got off to a good start defensively and that led to some easy baskets and that got us going. I feel like defensively is where we have got to start with this team,” Moore said. “If we are good defensively then we are going to have a chance every night.
“The offense will come, but defensively I am trying to really brainwash them that is the most important thing. If we will buy into that team defense, this team can be pretty good.”
Posey was certainly impressed by the Bears, while also leaving pleased with a better second half showing from his Trojans.
“They are a top region team. They play well together and they are so long so they are hard to match up with,” Posey said. “We had some trouble matching up with them, but I praise my kids for not completing shutting down in the second half and really coming out and playing basketball like they are capable of.”
A truncated regular season that includes just 14 games hasn’t been without its pitfalls for the Bears.
“We have already been in quarantine once, we have already had three games postponed,” Moore said. “Just like that it can be taken away from you so we are just trying not to take it for granted and make the most of it.”
