BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Rye Cove takes Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton, 57-52

CLINCHPORT, Va. – Rye Cove has thrown a wrench into the Cumberland District race.
Michael Paul Berry’s squad erased a four-point J.I. Burton lead with 80 seconds to play to score a 57-52 boys basketball victory over the Raiders on Friday night.
Burton (6-1, 6-1) took a four-point lead with just over 90 seconds to play after Trevor Culbertson sank a pair of foul shots.
Following a Rye Cove timeout Mason Hardin found himself alone on the right wing and the senior confidently drilled one of his three made 3-pointers on the evening to cut the lead to 51-50.
From there, things went from bad-to-worse for the Raiders. The Eagles (8-2, 4-2) were not yet over the foul limit and were fouling in effort to send the visitors to the foul line. Burton would inbound the ball with 36 seconds to play only to see Matthew Rhoton steal the ball, race the length of the floor and score over a pair of Raiders while collecting a foul to give Rye Cove the lead.
“He’s (Rhoton) one of the quicker kids on our team and anticipation is something that he’s known for and his instincts kind of took over,” Berry said of the game-changing play. “He just attacked, it was a beautiful finish.”
Rhoton would complete a traditional three-point play to put his team up two with under 30 seconds to play only to see the Raiders’ Zac Campbell draw a foul on the other end of the foul, sending the guard to the line with a chance to tie the game.
Campbell calmly sank the first foul shot, but he never had a chance to tie the game. Burton was whistled for a lane violation, turning the ball back over to Rye Cove.
Clutch play by the Eagles continued as Andrew Jessee made a pair of charity shots to push the lead back to three.
The Raiders would get one more opportunity down three but would be unable to get off a 3-point attempt as a two-point jumper fell short. Ethan Chavez boarded the miss and sank two free throws to provide the final margin of 57-52.
Rye Cove had seemingly put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter. The hosts led 45-37 with 7:46 to play before Burton went on a 14-2 scoring spurt that was capped by Culbertson’s free throws.
Culbertson had a big game for the Raiders; the guard scored 15 points, grabbed eight boards, dished out four assists, blocked three shots and recorded five steals in a stat sheet-stuffing performance. He was joined in double figures by Ethan Lindsey, who scored a game-high 20 points in defeat.
“I don’t think we could play any worse offensively,” Burton coach Caleb Chuch said. “We had the opportunity to hit some open shots and just couldn’t come through.”
The Raiders finished the game shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, the number included a 4-for-24 showing from the 3-point line.
For Rye Cove it was a balanced offensive effort. Hardin netted 19 while Chavez (12), Rhoton (11) and Jessee (10) also finished in double figures. Chavez added a game-high 15 rebounds and five blocks for an Eagles team that is now in the thick of the Cumberland race with each team in the league now having at least one district defeat.