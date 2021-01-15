BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Rye Cove takes Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton, 57-52

CLINCHPORT, Va. – Rye Cove has thrown a wrench into the Cumberland District race.

Michael Paul Berry’s squad erased a four-point J.I. Burton lead with 80 seconds to play to score a 57-52 boys basketball victory over the Raiders on Friday night.

Burton (6-1, 6-1) took a four-point lead with just over 90 seconds to play after Trevor Culbertson sank a pair of foul shots.

Following a Rye Cove timeout Mason Hardin found himself alone on the right wing and the senior confidently drilled one of his three made 3-pointers on the evening to cut the lead to 51-50.

From there, things went from bad-to-worse for the Raiders. The Eagles (8-2, 4-2) were not yet over the foul limit and were fouling in effort to send the visitors to the foul line. Burton would inbound the ball with 36 seconds to play only to see Matthew Rhoton steal the ball, race the length of the floor and score over a pair of Raiders while collecting a foul to give Rye Cove the lead.

“He’s (Rhoton) one of the quicker kids on our team and anticipation is something that he’s known for and his instincts kind of took over,” Berry said of the game-changing play. “He just attacked, it was a beautiful finish.”