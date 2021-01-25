BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Richlands tops John Battle, 72-61

RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands went on a 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat John Battle, 72-61, in a non-district boys basketball game on Monday night.

The Blue Tornado held a 60-55 lead early in the final quarter before Cade Berry and Luke Wess got hot and stretched the lead to 66-55 with 4:28 remaining.

Battle cut the lead to 70-61 before two free throws from Wess sealed the win.

Berry, who had 11 points in the first half finished, with 24 and Wess had 22, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

Berry was 5-for-5 at the line, all of those occurring in the fourth quarter. Ethan Shreve finished with 11 and Sam Varney added nine to the Richlands effort.

Richlands coach Fred Philips said the season has been a struggle and he has rarely had all his players together at one time. The Tornado will finish the season with four games in five days, including trips to Southwest District rivals Graham and Lebanon.

Battle got 17 points from Zach Smith and 13 each from Caden Moorefield and Noah Ratliff. The Trojans fell to 3-8 on the season. Coach Steve Posey felt the effort was there from his team, but said the Trojans had too many break downs.