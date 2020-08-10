BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Northwood's Vaughn, Tazewell's Reed step down

“This has been a very special time for me and I always wanted to coach at that level,” Vaughn said. “The kids are what made it so special. I have been blessed with great kids and hard workers and we turned that hard work into a winning program. … I appreciated all the support from our town and the Saltville and Rich Valley communities. “

The Panthers also won the Hogoheegee District tournament for the first time since 1993 this winter, recorded a regional tournament triumph for the first time since 2008 and senior guard Luke Carter became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

The season ended with an 84-79 loss to Eastside in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

“I appreciate all the parents trusting me with their children. It was something I never took lightly,” Vaughn said. “I am proud of the program that I built and it gave our little town something to be proud of and the kids something they never will forget. I know I won’t. It truly was a special time in my life.”

Reed won six games in his only season at Tazewell, which was significant when you consider the Bulldogs were winless the season before he arrived.