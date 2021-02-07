BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Marion is on an impressive run to the regionals

The boys basketball team at Marion High School was the final hoops squad from far Southwest Virginia to play a game this winter, taking the court for the first time on Jan. 15.
The Scarlet Hurricanes have also turned out to be one of the last eight Region 2D teams still standing.
An improbable and impressive run to the finals of the Southwest District tournament helped Marion (4-9) ensure itself a home game against the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Tuesday night in the first round of the regional tourney.
Marion has crammed 13 games and a lot of memories into the span of 23 days.
“It’s been crazy for everybody,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett. “We’ve had to kind of learn as we go. We were definitely out of shape early and have adjusted well under the circumstances.”
Seeded sixth in the six-team SWD tournament, Marion knocked off No. 3 Lebanon in the first round, 56-45, as Grant Williams scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to key the victory.
Two days later, the Scarlet Hurricanes went on the road once again and notched a 63-52 win over second-seeded Tazewell as Williams (18 points), Tanner Grubb (15 points), Riley Russell (11 points) and Bradley Thomas (10 points) led the way.
The squad from Smyth County dropped a 73-52 decision to Graham in Saturday’s SWD finals, but Marion still managed to double its regular-season win total in the postseason.
“I can’t say enough about these guys,” Burchett said. “I asked them [Saturday] how they thought the Marion team today would do against the Marion team from three weeks ago. We’ve taken some pretty good steps, but still have some work to do. Hosting a regional tournament game is a good step for our program and I told them I want to be proud, but I don’t want them to just be satisfied with this. We want to get better every time we practice, every time we play and every time we step on the court.”
Marion’s run is not the only wild and wacky story involving VHSL teams in a season that has been like no other due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Auburn (5-1) only played three regular-season games, but the Eagles beat Bland County, Fort Chiswell and Galax in consecutive nights to win the Mountain Empire District boys hoops tournament and keep their truncated season alive.
The storylines will be abundant on Tuesday night at Marion’s Hurricane House as Ridgeview (9-6) is going for the program’s first regional tournament victory in what is the Wolfpack’s first regional tourney appearance.
“Marion is playing their best basketball of the season when it matters the most,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “They play really good defense, protect the basketball and are fundamental on offense – all things that you have to do to be successful in the postseason. We look forward to the opportunity of playing them.”
Marion – which has eight seniors and three juniors on its roster – will continue to try and make up for lost time.
“We knew early on we had a big mountain in front of us, but we told them our first day back that we weren’t going to sit back and make any excuses,” Burchett said. “We’ve really emphasized the last week and a half that good things will happen with a ton of effort and energy.”
