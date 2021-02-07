BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Marion is on an impressive run to the regionals

“I can’t say enough about these guys,” Burchett said. “I asked them [Saturday] how they thought the Marion team today would do against the Marion team from three weeks ago. We’ve taken some pretty good steps, but still have some work to do. Hosting a regional tournament game is a good step for our program and I told them I want to be proud, but I don’t want them to just be satisfied with this. We want to get better every time we practice, every time we play and every time we step on the court.”

Marion’s run is not the only wild and wacky story involving VHSL teams in a season that has been like no other due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Auburn (5-1) only played three regular-season games, but the Eagles beat Bland County, Fort Chiswell and Galax in consecutive nights to win the Mountain Empire District boys hoops tournament and keep their truncated season alive.

The storylines will be abundant on Tuesday night at Marion’s Hurricane House as Ridgeview (9-6) is going for the program’s first regional tournament victory in what is the Wolfpack’s first regional tourney appearance.