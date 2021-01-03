BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: 2020-21 Hogoheegee/Mountain Empire Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “This year’s team has the potential to again be one of the teams vying for a district championship. We are extremely excited to have some experienced players returning and a bunch of players who have had success on the junior varsity level. They key for us will be to figure out who is going to step up and establish themselves as a player that can withstand the pressures of playing tough games night in and night out. Mental toughness will definitely be required as we expect to possibly be playing three and four games a week to complete our regular-season schedule.”