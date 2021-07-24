BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East

The man who helped strengthen that bond was John Dyer. For 32 years, Dyer taught a passionate brand of basketball at the gym that now bears his name.

Dyer won 560 games and impacted countless lives at East before stepping down at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Trever and Dustin both played for Dyer, while Dylan competed for the East legend as a freshman and sophomore. Dillon Faver, who replaced Dyer as the Patriots head coach last season, played for Dyer from 2004-08 and became an assistant under Dyer in 2012.

“Coach Dyer was always around the basketball program as I came up, and I grew really close to him,” Bartley said. “He’s a great man who has helped a lot of people. Coach Dyer always talked about passion and effort, and we always try to live up to that.”

One of the most emotional scenes in the history of the Dyer Dome unfolded in a game last season on Dec. 30. That was when Dyer returned to the gym for the first time following a prolonged battle with an illness that left him gasping for breath and relying on assistance to walk.