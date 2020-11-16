BOYS BASKETBALL: Dillon Faver wins coaching debut at Sullivan East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Dillon Faver spent most of Monday anxiously awaiting his official debut as the head boys basketball coach at Sullivan East High School, slowly watching the minutes and hours tick away until the 2020-21 season tipped off.
“All day – this is what I was thinking about,” Faver said. “I wish we would have played at 8 a.m. this morning.”
There were few precarious moments once the season-opener began at 6:30 p.m., however, as sharpshooting Sullivan East led from wire-to-wire in an impressive 75-34 triumph over the Tri-Cities Christian Eagles.
Dylan Bartley connected for seven of East’s 16 3-pointers and his 32-point performance highlighted Faver’s dandy debut. Nine different players reached the scoring column and the Patriots scored 28 points off turnovers.
“I love these guys and I thought they played unbelievable,” Faver said. “This felt really good.”
This winter will be the first season since the 1987-88 campaign in which John Dyer isn’t coaching the Patriots. He won more than 500 games, guided the Patriots to their only state tournament appearance and East’s gym is known as the Dyer Dome.
A longtime assistant to Dyer and a 2008 Sullivan East graduate, Faver was hired to take over the program in May. Call it his dream job.
“There’s no replacing John Dyer, who I think is the greatest to ever do it,” Faver said. “He’s an unbelievable mentor, teacher and coach. There was no better way to learn from Coach Dyer. I played for him for four years and coached with him for eight years. We have the same philosophy and I kind of want to take what he established and build from that.
“We have some new wrinkles with our offense and some new wrinkles on defense with a little more trapping in specific areas. We have a lot of guard play, so we want layups, open 3s and free throws.”
East might have a new coach, but they still have Bartley in the lineup.
The junior is one of Northeast Tennessee’s top talents and he showed why on Monday, scoring 10 first-quarter points and piling up 21 points by halftime.
“I challenge him every day in practice and I told him I’m probably going to make you mad sometimes and that’s OK, because if I don’t, I’m not doing my job,” Faver said. “Every day in practice I challenge him and he smiles and he loves it. He’s an unbelievable basketball player and person on and off the court; a leader at our school. I’m blessed to have all these guys, including Dylan Bartley, on my first basketball team.”
Braden Standbridge added 13 points for the Patriots and converted a four-point play in the third quarter.
“We played great as a team,” Bartley said. “We really shot the 3-pointer well tonight.”
First-year Tri-Cities Christian coach Shane Williams, who once starred at Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee, was certainly impressed with the way East torched the nets.
“They run good stuff over here,” Williams said. “Some of the Science Hill teams I played on were loaded and we had trouble when we’d come over here. They shot the ball incredible – all the credit to them.”
The turnover-prone Eagles (0-3) had previously dropped a 70-61 decision to Providence Academy and suffered a 51-50 setback to J. Frank White Academy.
“I sure am [seeing progress] from game one to game two to game three,” Williams said. “This is what we signed up for and I’m here for the long haul. There will be days when we have better things to talk about.”
Jamar Livingston led Tri-Cities Christian with 16 points, while Dante’ Worley supplied nine points in the loss. Worley, a sophomore guard, is a transfer from Virginia High.
“He gives us some stuff we didn’t have before he came over with some quickness, ball-handling and a little bit of poise and things like that,” Williams said. “He gives us a spark. Dante’ will have his day here before too long.”
For Faver, his day was made with a memorable debut as East’s boss. The Patriots next play KACHEA (Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association) on Saturday at home.
“We can build off this and get better,” Faver said. “Pursue perfection – that’s the goal.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
