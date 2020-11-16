BOYS BASKETBALL: Dillon Faver wins coaching debut at Sullivan East

“There’s no replacing John Dyer, who I think is the greatest to ever do it,” Faver said. “He’s an unbelievable mentor, teacher and coach. There was no better way to learn from Coach Dyer. I played for him for four years and coached with him for eight years. We have the same philosophy and I kind of want to take what he established and build from that.

“We have some new wrinkles with our offense and some new wrinkles on defense with a little more trapping in specific areas. We have a lot of guard play, so we want layups, open 3s and free throws.”

East might have a new coach, but they still have Bartley in the lineup.

The junior is one of Northeast Tennessee’s top talents and he showed why on Monday, scoring 10 first-quarter points and piling up 21 points by halftime.

“I challenge him every day in practice and I told him I’m probably going to make you mad sometimes and that’s OK, because if I don’t, I’m not doing my job,” Faver said. “Every day in practice I challenge him and he smiles and he loves it. He’s an unbelievable basketball player and person on and off the court; a leader at our school. I’m blessed to have all these guys, including Dylan Bartley, on my first basketball team.”