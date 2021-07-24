BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Zack Moore, Union

“Really, you learn something new every year, about the game and about as yourself as a coach. I’m still learning and I’m far from knowing half the game.”

Moore is a state champion and the Bristol Herald Courier’s selection for 2020-21 coach of the year honors.

“Coach Moore has been more than just a great basketball coach to me, he has taught me how to act in certain situations, how to stay calm no matter what position we are in and he has taught me how to grow and learn as a man,” said Alex Rasnick, a senior point guard for the Bears back in the winter. “He’s such a great mentor to me and he has been, and will be, to many others.”

***

Moore’s 12-year-old daughter, Aubrey, and 7-year-old son, Drake, both have a passion for the game of basketball and relish every opportunity they have to get on the court. Zack’s wife, Kim, was a star athlete herself back in the day and is the head volleyball coach at Union.

Growing up in Wise County, Virginia, Zack Moore’s first love was actually baseball and he lived for the excitement of games at Pound Little League as he manned shortstop and did some pitching for a team known as the Braves.