Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Julius Gallishaw, VHS

From four wins to 19, it was quite a turnaround for Virginia High boys basketball in 2022.

It was Julius Gallishaw who guided that dramatic shift, directing the Bearcats to their first Class 2 state tournament appearance since 2013.

“Pretty much it worked out. I just thank the Lord for the opportunity to be a part of Virginia High basketball. It worked out pretty well for us,” Gallishaw said. “I owe it all to my coaching staff and the players, they really did a good job of working hard all year and things went good for us.”

Real good. Gallishaw, who has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier boys basketball coach of the year, had seen the talent was there from his interaction with many of his players at the local Boys & Girls Club, but told the administration during his interview that he was looking to add an infusion of discipline to the team.

“I wanted to work on that more than anything, discipline on and off the court,” he said. “These kids already had the athleticism, they already had the gift of basketball talent, I just felt like they needed to be put in place a little bit more, a little more discipline and a little bit more order and it worked out for us and they bought in.”

Even though the season didn’t end like he would have liked – a loss to perennial state contender Radford in the Class 2 quarterfinals – Gallishaw expects that experience to serve as a springboard for more success in the future.

“Obviously we were pleased with where we were at. We lost to Radford, who was a tough team in itself. I don’t believe in moral victories or anything like that, but it was a building block to what we are trying to do here at Virginia High School,” he said. “It was good that we got that far, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to turn out, but it gave our kids some insight on, ‘Look, this is how we have got to play to get to that next level’ and I think it fueled our fire on into next season.”

Gallishaw knows about winning state championships. He scored 10 points in the South Carolina High School League 4A state championship for Dalzell Hillcrest High School in 1993, a team that also included future NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen and Tee Morant – the father of current NBA star Ja Morant.

While Allen went on to set an NBA record for career 3-pointers, Gallishaw achieved as well, contributing more than 1,800 points and 700 assists in four seasons, finishing second all-time in scoring and earning NAIA All-America honors as a senior at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College.

“I had the passion when I was little. My mom said I played basketball in her stomach when I was born,” said Gallishaw, with a laugh. “The thing about it was I went to a traditionally rich high school as far as basketball talent with Ray Allen and Tee Morant and a host of other ones and we loved basketball.

“We played basketball every day and things of that nature and I just fell in love with it at an early age. Things worked out for me going forward through high school and getting recruited at Virginia Intermont and won some championships at Virginia Intermont. It is just a privilege, man, I am just blessed.”

Gallishaw, who spent three years as an assistant for the Cobras, was also a girls basketball assistant at Tennessee High for six seasons, and worked with George Pitts and the men’s program for one year at King University, all with hopes of getting the opportunity to coach his own team.

That chance finally came starting with last season’s COVID-shortened campaign, resulting in just four wins in 15 games, but the 45-year-old Gallishaw saw positive signs that proved prophetic his second time around.

“I wasn’t even a teacher here, I didn’t know my kids as much. I couldn’t go in and really get in touch and in tune with my kids so it was a tough season,” he said. “During that time we went 4-11 a lot of kids were passionate about basketball. We just wasn’t that good at that particular time, we just didn’t have a lot of reps with each other, they were still trying to learn me, I was still trying to learn them during that time.

“Those kids, Ajaani Delaney and certain others, they really wanted to get better. They really wanted to do the right thing and they really had a good attitude about it, even though we weren’t that great during that time. I knew going forward that we would be OK if those guys could continue to buy into what we were doing and that is what the big turnaround was.”

Virginia High announced its resurgence near the end of the season when Graham brought its 61-game Southwest District win streak to Bristol and left with a loss. That was the second of what would be four meetings with the potent G-Men.

“My kids were very confident going into those games with Graham. I knew it was going to be a dogfight, but I can’t own it up to myself, my coaching staff helped me out, my kids going out there and working their butt off and really believing in each other,” Gallishaw said. “To beat a team like Graham because Graham is very tough and they have been tough for a long time now so the confidence that they instilled in themselves, I don’t want to give all that credit to myself, my coaching staff did a great job and my players did a great job of believing in themselves.”

Graham, which defeated Virginia High earlier in the season, beat them in a special SWD playoff game, and then met again in the Region 2D semifinals at UVa-Wise with a Class 2 state tourney berth to the winner. Delaney banked in a 3 to force overtime and the Bearcats survived 63-61 to move to the next stage.

“The funny thing about it, in the fourth quarter they had an 11-point lead and I called a timeout during that time and looked into all of our kids’ eyes and said ‘we are going to win this game,’” Gallishaw said. “We have got to play defense and things of that nature, but we are going to win this game and the kids bought into that. That is what they had been doing all year, buying into what I have been saying and what the coaching staff has been saying.

“Obviously it was a tall task and when I was looking at it I was like, ‘oh, I am saying this, but that is going to be tough’ but my guys believed and overtime, we ended up winning that game and it was great.”

Don’t expect the winning to stop. Five seniors are lost, including three starters, but Dante Worley and Aquemini Martin return, and more help is on the way.

“The great thing about it is we have got some players coming up the ranks who are pretty hungry who saw that game against Radford and who were a part of that game,” Gallishaw said. “They are a little young but I think they are hungry enough and I think they are experienced enough to help us.”

Gallishaw, who is now part of the faculty at Virginia High as a physical education teacher, found that move to be key in building relationships and success on and off the basketball court.

“When I see them in the hallway and get to talk to them, not just about basketball, but about life in general and get to sit them down in the office and talk to them about classroom or what is going on at home, that is a different component,” he said. “I think that is pretty much just as important as being on the court and teaching them basketball.”

