'Border Battle' up next for rested Bucs

It was a long nine weeks for the East Tennessee State football team, and it showed.

Noah West, a redshirt sophomore tight end for the Buccaneers, was ready for last week’s Saturday without football.

“The bye week was needed. It came at a late date in the season, and mentally and physically we were exhausted,” West said. “We played for nine straight weeks and then you add fall camp on top of that so this bye week was needed, it was necessary.

“Guys are coming back well-rested and you can tell the mental aspect from catching up on some rest was huge. Guys came back more recharged. We were in the weight room [Monday] morning and everyone was a little sharper and a bit more energetic. It’s not that we were dragging, but there not as much dragging going on. It was big and it was needed.”

ETSU (3-6, 1-6) has two games remaining on the season, beginning on Saturday when Western Carolina (4-5, 2-4) visits Greene Stadium with the Bucs looking to claim the Blue Ridge Border Battle trophy for a third straight year. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

“It’s a great accomplishment to have after the game,” West said “It puts a little bit something more on the game. Not that a lot of guys need something more than a win, but it is a nice accolade.”

ETSU defensive lineman Max Evans expects a challenge from the Catamounts, which had lost three straight before last week’s win over Wofford. Western Carolina, which has scored 77 and 52 points in game this season, is tied with the Bucs for second in the Southern Conference in points per game.

“They pose a big challenge. I think we’re going to rise to the challenge because our guys know how good their offense is. We’ve played a lot of good offenses this season and we’ve done well against most of them,” Evans said. “I think having this bye week has given us some time to breathe, get healthy and really reset as a defense and remind ourselves that we are still a good defense. We have had some stumbles along the way but we are still a good defense. This will be another great challenge and our guys are really excited to take it on.”

It has been a head-scratching season in a lot of regards for ETSU, which leaned on its defense earlier in the season, but while the offense has picked it in recent weeks, scoring 119 points during its current three-game losing skid, the Bucs have allowed 158 over that same stretch.

“At the first of the year, clearly the offense was struggling and the defense kept us in games. Now it has flipped these past few weeks. We’ve been beaten up on defense, especially as of late,” said Quarles, whose Bucs lost middle linebacker Stephen Scott to injury. “We’ve struggled in the secondary as of late and haven’t defended the pass game really well.

“We also haven’t been able to pressure the quarterback as much. Offensively, we’ve been a little bit better, but we’re still struggling in some situations. We have to be better on third down. We have improved in the red zone and made more plays as of late.”

While both teams are averaging 33.2 points a game, the defenses are near the bottom of the Southern Conference. The Catamounts are allowing 33.9 points game, while the Bucs are surrendering 28.9. Could a high-scoring shootout await?

“Every game this year has been pretty close. I wouldn’t expect this game to be any different,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “Most of their games have been high scoring. I’m sure it will be a similar type of game as it is with every other game in this league. It just seems to be how it is in this league.”

It is the final game at Greene Stadium for several ETSU seniors, including all-everything Jacob Saylors. Quarles would like nothing better than to send those seniors out with a home win.

ETSU concludes the season next Saturday at SEC heavyweight Mississippi State,

“There’s nobody on our team and staff that is happy with how this season has gone. This is the hand we’ve been dealt,” Quarles said. “Our guys have done what they are supposed to do. I’ve heard other coaches talk about their players missing meetings; our guys haven’t done that.

“All we can do is go 1-0 this week and we’re clearly going up against a good team. We have to finish strong and go out on a high note. We talked with the team last night about sending these seniors out with a win – sending them out the proper way.”