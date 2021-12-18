BOBBY BATES WRESTLING CLASSIC: Fortuner leads Rural Retreat to second place

“We’re young in a lot of places,” Boyd said. “We’ve got work to do, but we’re getting better. I like the fight our young kids have. This was a pretty good tournament for us and we did a little bit better than I thought we would do.”

Everybody thought Thomas Potter would do well and the Union sophomore lived up to the hype by pinning his way through the tournament and being voted as the event’s most outstanding wrestler.

After winning his first three matches in 1:22, 1:52 and 23 seconds, he was actually pushed to the second period in the finals. However, that just delayed the inevitable as he pinned Johnson Central’s Logan Castle in 2:55.

Potter is 20-0 in his high school career and won the 145-pound state title last season as a freshman.

He’s bumped up two weight classes, but there has been no drop in regard to his dominance.

“I’m just excited and ready to go out there and try to [win state] again,” Potter said. “I lifted a lot of weights and tried to put weight on and I feel pretty good. I don’t feel week.”