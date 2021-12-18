BOBBY BATES WRESTLING CLASSIC: Fortuner leads Rural Retreat to second place

WISE, Va. – Rural Retreat High School’s young and talented wrestling team is still finding its way and the Indians are fortunate to have a superb and stellar senior leader in Eli Fortuner.
Fortuner claimed gold in the 220-pound weight class and helped the Hogoheegee District powerhouse finish as runner-up in the team standings at the 10th annual Bobby Bates Classic, which concluded on Saturday at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The two-day, 27-team event was dominated by the Johnson Central Golden Eagles from Paintsville, Kentucky, who crowned six champions and racked up 349 ½ points in taking the team title. Rural Retreat compiled 208 points to finish in second place.
The Castlewood duo of Sam Gibson (106) and Slade Castle (126) also won individual titles, as did Union’s Thomas Potter (160) and Wise County Central heavyweight Brady Sturgill.
Fortuner fought for a 2-0 victory over Johnson Central’s Jesse McCoy in adding another first-place medal to his growing collection and improving to 12-0 on the season.
“He was a good opponent and I couldn’t do much with him,” Fortuner said. “He was strong and knew what he was doing. I guess I knew what I was doing a little more than he did.”
Locked in a scoreless tie, Fortuner chose the down position to begin the third period. He quickly got a reversal to go up 2-0 and those were all the points he needed.
“I knew from there that the only thing I had to do was hold him down,” Fortuner said.
Rural Retreat coach Rick Boyd praised the patience of his pupil against the defensive-style of McCoy.
“He wrestled a very smart match,” Boyd said. “You look at it and it is 2-0 and that’s not a big score, but the kid was trying to stall out and get you to force the envelope a little bit and then try to score. Just take the win and move on in a match like that.”
Fortuner is a two-time state champion and placed second in his weight class at the NHSCA Junior High School Nationals back in April.
He saw time as an offensive lineman, fullback and linebacker for the Indians during football season.
This is a dude who has technique and toughness.
“He’s got a lot of confidence and he’s gotten better every year,” Boyd said. “He’s pretty tough.”
Ely Blevins finished second in the 132-pound weight class for Rural Retreat, while Parker Stone (113), Carter Rouse (195) and Colton Terry (285) placed third.
“We’re young in a lot of places,” Boyd said. “We’ve got work to do, but we’re getting better. I like the fight our young kids have. This was a pretty good tournament for us and we did a little bit better than I thought we would do.”
Everybody thought Thomas Potter would do well and the Union sophomore lived up to the hype by pinning his way through the tournament and being voted as the event’s most outstanding wrestler.
After winning his first three matches in 1:22, 1:52 and 23 seconds, he was actually pushed to the second period in the finals. However, that just delayed the inevitable as he pinned Johnson Central’s Logan Castle in 2:55.
Potter is 20-0 in his high school career and won the 145-pound state title last season as a freshman.
He’s bumped up two weight classes, but there has been no drop in regard to his dominance.
“I’m just excited and ready to go out there and try to [win state] again,” Potter said. “I lifted a lot of weights and tried to put weight on and I feel pretty good. I don’t feel week.”
Sam Gibson won the first tournament of his varsity career as the ninth-grader pinned John Battle’s Owen Almany in 3:13. Gibson was trailing 4-1 before he put Almany on his back.
“I was getting beat bad,” Gibson said. “I put him in a headlock and I think he got gassed and I was able to throw him over.”
Gibson’s older brother, Adam, is a two-time VHSL state champion and he finished as runner-up in the 113-pound weight class on Saturday.
“He’s a good help in the wrestling room and has helped me get better,” Sam Gibson said.
Castlewood had finalists in three of the first four weight classes on Saturday.
Castle won his championship with a 6-3 decision over Lucas Prewitt from Anderson County.
“It’s been a good day,” Sam Gibson said.
A day that was capped by junior Brady “Blue” Sturgill of Wise County Central winning the 285-pound title, catching Eastside’s Zack Ward in a cradle and sticking him with 13 seconds remaining in the first period.
“I was kind of worried my grip was going to break and it looked like he might roll out of it,” Sturgill said. “But I ended up being able to get it and be successful with it.”
Winning the title in his own backyard was special for Sturgill.
“That’s big,” he said. “This is what I set out to do. If I’m going to win two tournaments, I want this one and state. I got this one, so let’s just keep on going.”
Lebanon’s Cole Jessee (152) and Union’s Johnny Satterfield (182) reached the finals in their respective weight classes before losing to Johnson Central grapplers. Jessee was pinned by Reece Goss of the Golden Eagles, who has signed with Kent State University.
