RICHMOND, Va. – Numbers don’t always tell the story, but there were some digits that certainly jumped from the box score following Eastside’s 70-65 loss to Rappahannock County in Thursday’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball championship game.

Right there in the black ink on the white sheet of paper.

“The stat that stands out to me the most is they had 43 rebounds and we had 27,” said Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk. “The first half we could not pull a defensive rebound to save our lives. … That was the biggest difference for us and we had not had an issue with that all year long. Not a great day to have that problem.”

Rappahannock County owned the glass and got double-doubles from post players Summer Shackelford (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Chloe Jenkins (13 points, 11 rebounds) in claiming the program’s first state championship while at the same time denying the Spartans their first-ever girls hoops crown in a dramatic game played at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

The Panthers (22-7) overcame an impressive 37-point performance by Eastside sophomore sharpshooter Azzy Hammons by continually having their way in the paint.

“We kept getting the ball down low,” said Rappahannock County coach Jeff Atkins. “And our big girls went to work.”

Rappahannock County never trailed, but also saw what was once a 14-point lead shrink to 66-65 with 53.1 seconds remaining after Brooklynn Johnson of the Spartans (24-6) converted a three-point play.

It was the antithesis of Rappahannock County’s 42-41 state semifinal win over Buffalo Gap when the Panthers used a 17-4 game-ending run to erase a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit.

They had to hold off a comeback bid this time instead of making one.

“These kids have a lot of fight in them,” Atkins said.

Shackelford, a 6-foot sophomore, and Jenkins, a 5-9 freshman, set the tone by attacking the rim and crashing the boards. Eighteen second-chance points belonged to Rappahannock County.

Eastside post players Alexis Carter and Reagan McCoy both fouled out trying to contend with that attack.

There’s more.

All five Rappahannock County starters scored in double digits and the Panthers shot a blistering 53.1 percent from the field.

“When you start dominating the paint like that, girls start hitting outside shots,” Atkins said. “We hadn’t been shooting the ball really well until today. The girls came alive and that made it easier for our bigs inside.”

Atkins used a unique strategy at halftime as he did not take his team to the locker room as they instead sat on the bench and received instructions. He’s been doing that since a second-round regional tournament win over Cumberland after noticing his team got flat at halftime and usually came out struggling in the third quarter.

“It keeps us in the moment,” said Rappahannock County senior Savannah Loving.

Rappahannock County didn’t wrap up the victory until the final moments.

Eastside never went away as Hammons, who had 21 points by halftime, and junior Taylor Clay, who produced an 18-point, eight-rebound, five-steal stat line, led the charge.

Hammons missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer and Clay had what would have been a game-tying shot from beyond the arc roll off the rim over the course of the final 26 seconds.

“We felt like our guards were better than their guards and we wanted to apply a lot of pressure,” Funk said. “We started to chip away and chip away … We had some open looks and just missed ‘em. There were a couple of calls that I felt like hurt us too in the fourth quarter, but you can’t take anything away from them. Rappahannock County is a great team.”

Two free throws from Abigail Atkins with four seconds remaining were the clincher.

Located in the tiny community of Washington, Virginia, Rappahannock County was backed by a loud group of supporters. Rappahannock County schools were canceled on Thursday so students could make the drive to Richmond.

“We got a volleyball championship in 2016, a softball one in ’01, scholastic bowl, cheer,” Jeff Atkins said. “But we don’t have a lot of banners. Some individual stuff, but we don’t have a lot. … We’re a very small school. I know we’re all 1A, but we’re probably Half-A.”

It was a memorable season for Eastside as well, which wasn’t even picked to win the Cumberland District in the preseason coaches poll.

“I can’t say enough about this team,” Funk said. “Nobody in Southwest Virginia thought we would be here.”

A rebound corralled here or there or if a couple of those late-game shots had fallen and the Spartans would have taken the title back to Coeburn. Instead, Rappahannock County prevailed in a thriller.

“It was a great game,” Jeff Atkins said. “Both teams were pretty much similar and there was a lot of offense out there tonight. We just made a couple of stops there at the end.”