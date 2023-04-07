Following excessive rain, NASCAR officials canceled all of Friday’s on-track activity at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

Two practice sessions were scheduled for the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series, starting at 5:35 p.m. But showers at the .533-mile facility and the forecast for more precipitation through the day forced the full cancellation.

Saturday’s original schedule remains the same, with the BMS Fan Zone, BMS Fan Midway and Food City Fan Zone Stage activities resuming at noon and spectator gates opening at 4 p.m.

Drivers in the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will participate in Bush’s Beans Qualifying. Each series will conduct four 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt and Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.

Two special pre-race activities are planned for Sunday, including the Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts at 2:30 p.m. on the Food City Fan Zone Stage and the Easter Celebration at 4 p.m. in the Fan Midway with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury.

BMS Schedule

SATURDAY

Track Walk (Speedway Children's Charities Donation), 8:30-10 a.m.

BMS Fan Zone, noon

BMS Parking Lots Open,1 p.m.

Spectator, Suites Gates Open, 4 p.m.

Dirt Car Hot Laps, 4:10-4:25 p.m.

Bush's Beans 1st Qualifying Race for Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 4:30 p.m.

Bush's Beans 2nd Qualifying Race Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 4:45 p.m.

Bush's Beans 3rd Qualifying Race Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 5 p.m.

Bush's Beans 4th Qualifying Race Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 5:15 p.m.

Bush's Beans 1st Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6 p.m.

Bush's Beans 2nd Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:15 p.m.

Bush's Beans 3rd Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:30 p.m.

Bush's Beans 4th Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 5:45 p.m.

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Driver Introductions, 7:30 p.m.

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series), 8 p.m. / (Stages 40/90/150 Laps = 75 Miles

SUNDAY

BMS Fan Zone opens, noon

BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.

Easter Celebration with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham, and Cory Asbury (Fan Midway), 4-5:30 p.m.

Track Preparation Speedway, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Food City Dirt Race Driver Introductions, 6:20 p.m.

Dirt Car Hot Laps, 6:45-6:55 p.m.

Food City Dirt Race (NASCAR Cup Series), 7 p.m. / (Stages 75/150/250 = 125 Miles

Bristol Motor Speedway

Dirt Qualifying & Race Records

Bristol Dirt Qualifying Record: Cole Custer started from the pole - finished second in Qualifying Race 1 and gained seven positions.

2022 Bristol Dirt Pole Winner: Cole Custer started from the pole - finished second in Qualifying Race 1 and gained seven positions.

2021 Bristol Dirt Pole Winner: Qualifying was cancelled due to weather – Metric Qualifying set the starting lineups – Kyle Larson started from first.

Bristol Dirt Track Race Record: Joey Logano, Ford, 46.313 mph, (2:43:53), March 29, 2021

2022 Bristol Dirt Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Toyota, 34.973 mph, (3:34:27), April 17, 2022

2021 Bristol Dirt Race Winner: Joey Logano, Ford, 46.313 mph, (2:43:53), March 29, 2021

BMS Track Facts

Season Race: 8 of 36 (04-09-23)

Track Size: 0.5-miles

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24-28 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24-28 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5-9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 4-8 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 650 feet

Backstretch Length: 650 feet

Race Length: 250 laps / 125 miles

Stages 1 & 2 Length: 75 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 100 laps

BMS Drivers to Watch

Past history on Bristol Dirt, Cup Series (2 races)

Christopher Bell: One top 10; Average Finish of 20.5

Ryan Blaney: One top five, two top 10; Average Finish of 6.5

Alex Bowman: One top 10; Average Finish of 14.0

Kyle Busch: One win, one top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 9

William Byron: One top 10; Average Finish of 12

Justin Haley: One top 15; Average Finish of 14

Kyle Larson: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 16.5.

Joey Logano: One win, two top fives, two top 10s; Average Finish of 2

Tyler Reddick: One top five, two top 10s; Average Finish of 4.5

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 15.5

Daniel Suarez: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 8

Martin Truex Jr: One top 20; Average Finish of 20