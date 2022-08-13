 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluff City racer Larry Utsman passes away

Former NASCAR Busch Series competitor and 1977 Kingsport Speedway champion Larry Utsman from Bluff City died Friday at age 75 following complications from surgery.

The Utsman family was prominent on the short track scene, with Larry’s cousins John A., Cecil, Rick, Sherman and Layman all having success.

Larry, who competed on dirt and paved tracks, was famed for competing in both the Busch and Late Model Sportsman Serries for car owners such as Ed Whitaker from Bristol, Virginia.

The biggest wins for Utsman included the 1979 Jim Hayes Memorial and the Kingsport 150.

Utsman’s extensive resume included the 1975 Permatex 300 race at Daytona International Speedway and a tenth-place finish in the 1977 NASCAR Late Model Sportsman standings.

PREP FOOTBALL

Rhea stars in scrimmage

Northwood High School senior Sam Rhea scored both of his team’s touchdowns to highlight a scrimmage against Bland County on Saturday in Bastian, Virginia.

Rhea scored on runs of 2 and 8 yards, while Brandon Woodward, KJ Comer and Austin Graber led the defense. Caleb Havens snagged an interception and Denim Kirk forced a fumble.

The Panthers also went up against Montcalm (West Virginia) and Roanoke Catholic. Dalton Gates scored a TD against Montcalm and Woodward reached the end zone against Roanoke Catholic.

