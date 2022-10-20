Blue Devils curse Bears, force playoff match

GATE CITY, Va. – It was show and tell time for the Gate City Blue Devils volleyball team late Thursday night.

Earlier this season, GC fell to the Union Bears in four sets. The Blue Devils were forced to five sets against Union in Thursday’s rematch.

GC coach Amy Reed never lost faith.

“We have a young team and we’ve faced adversity all season,” Reed said. “But we rallied together tonight and got the job done.”

Before a standing room only crowd, GC took a 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 decision to force a one-game playoff for the Mountain 7 District volleyball title. Since GC and Union both finished with 11-1 record, the rivals will break the tie Saturday afternoon at Lee in a 2 p.m. start.

The stars for GC included Peyton Taylor (28 assists, 22 digs), Makayla Bays (26 kills, 18 digs), Rylee Hall (15 kills), Lexi Ervin (nine kills, five blocks) and Ryle Blevins with 31 digs.

The Blue Devils rely on just three seniors.

“We’ve just been working and pecking and taking on every opportunity,” Reed said.

Union (24-2) recovered from its slow start to force the fifth set where fans from both sides were in their feet.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less here,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “I’m proud of my players because they could have rolled over, but they decided to fight back. And we were right there at the end.”

Union was led by senior setter Brooke Bailey (43 assists), senior Isabella Blagg (22 kills, 10 digs), senior Gracie Gibson (27 digs), junior Jordan Shuler (27 digs) and senior Gracy McKinney with 18 digs.

“Gate City threw something different at us with the 6-2 (alignment) with two setters,” Moore said. “They adjusted just for this match, so that’s respect. It’s messed up our game plan and we have to adjust.”

The Bears had success attacking the middle of the court in the third and fourth match, but it wasn’t tough.

“Gate City is a great team and we had to scrap just to save the ball and get it over,” Moore said. “We came in scared a little bit and that showed. We’ve got to get in attack mode, and we will be on neutral ground Saturday.

Reed said her team is team is maturing with each match.

“I’ll take being pushed because we needed that challenge. We took our lumps at times tonight, and we grew up,” Reed said.