Blue Devils bash Falcons in Mountain 7 consolation game

WISE, Va. – Gate City Blue Devils softball coach Cara Noe entered Thursday night hoping that her offense would reappear.

Noe got her wish in a big way.

With an 18-hit barrage, GC posted a 16-6 win over the Abingdon Falcons in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament. The game ended after six innings.

“It’s about time we started hitting like we’re capable of,” Noe said. “We’ve had games where we’ve hit the ball hard and well. We were able to put it all together tonight.”

After Abingdon scored four runs in the top of the first inning, Gate City (15-9) answered with seven straight hits and five runs in the bottom of the first. That outburst featured a three-run homer by K.K. Baker and a solo homer from Abby Davidson.

Following a rain delay of nearly one hour, GC powered on to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Mountain 7.

The championship game was still underway at press time. Entering the third inning, regular season champ Wise County Central led Ridgeview 3-1.

The defensive hero for GC was centerfielder Addie Gibson. The fast and fearless junior made several running catches, including a circus grab where she crashed into the fence to save two runs.

“Addie is the best outfielder I’ve ever seen,” Noe said. “She’s the energizer for our team, and a phenomenal player all around.”

What about the circus catch that drew a standing ovation from fans of both teams?

“After I saw the ball coming my way, I went back and found the fence. As I caught the ball, my foot got stuck in the fence. It was wild, but things worked out,” Gibson said.

“I use my speed for defense, base running and offense. We didn’t perform well with our offense on Tuesday, so this win was big for us. “

Sophomore Makayla Bays led GC hit parade with four singles, while Kally Wood, Savannah Monroe, Davidson, Baker and Gibson supplied multiple hits. Monroe boomed a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Abingdon (11-11) finished with nine hits, as leadoff batter Muriel Dillow collected two singles. Taylor Jennings homered, while Sydney Nunley and Brenna Green added run-scoring doubles.

The loss did not impact the Falcons in the playoffs. According to AHS coach Randy Martin, seventh-seed AHS will begin play in the Region 3A tournament next Thursday.

“We had originally agreed with Gate City not to play this game because it didn’t mean anything to us and at first it didn’t mean anything to Gate City,” Martin said. “But when Ridgeview upset Gate City in the semifinals earlier this week, Ridgeview wanted us to play tonight because it could improve their seeding.”

There was bright side for the Falcons on the long night.

“We hit the ball well, so this was a lot better than waiting another week to play,” Martin said. “Gate City has a very good team, and they’ve had our number for years.”

Gate City edged Abingdon 7-6 in the junior varsity title game.