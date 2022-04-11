Blevins leads THS past Volunteer, 10-0

Brayden Blevins had three hits and also tossed a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead Tennessee High past Volunteer 10-0 in an Upper Lakes Conference road win on Monday afternoon.

Andrew Dingus had two hits, including a home run for Tennessee High. Logan Quales had two hits and drove in three runs, Braden Wilhoit had two hits and scored twice and Garrett Cross also had two hits.

Tennessee High (12-2, 6-1) will finish its first round of Upper Lakes Conference games today by hosting Volunteer.

Unicoi County 4, Sullivan East 1

Valentin Batrez hit a two-run home run to highlight a three-run eighth inning to lift the Blue Devils to an Upper Lakes Conference victory at Sullivan East.

Nicky Satterly had two hits and two runs scored for Unicoi County, which scored a run in the second and still led until the bottom of the seventh. Tanner Berry also had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils.

Zach Johnson drove in the tying run in the seventh for Sullivan East. Johnathan Beach had the only other hit for the Patriots (11-4, 3-2) against Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle, who struck out nine and walked just two.

Tyson Mitchell took the loss despite allowing just eight hits and four runs, three in the eighth inning, and striking out 13.

Chilhowie 10, Graham 0

Daniel Hutton and Isaac Booth combined to one-hit the G-Men as the Warriors took the win in the Coppinger Invitational in a game played at Tazewell’s Lou Peery Field.

Chilhowie will travel to Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton, W.Va. today to take on Princeton High School in the tourney.

Brandon Bush and Ben Kilbourne both had two hits for Chilhowie while Clint Goodwin and Booth both had a pair of RBIs.

Patrick Henry 5-1; Bland County 0-9

John Owens had two hits and drove in two runs and Hamilton Addair pitched five innings and struck out nine to lift the Rebels to a non-conference shutout of the Bears in the first game of a doubleheader.

Eric Casey added two hits and drove in a run for the Rebels. Troy Bradshaw took the loss for Bland County, which received a hit from Lance Burton.

Noah Pennington and Burton had two hits and two RBIs for Bland County in the 9-1 second game win. Luke Holdren scattered five hits, striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings. Connor Kausch and Casey had two hits each for the Rebels.

Rural Retreat 13, Northwood 4

Tucker Fontaine had three hits, scored three runs and allowed eight hits and two runs over five innings to lift the Indians to a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.

Garrett Holston had two hits and drove in four runs for Rural Retreat. Wyatt Meek, Brady Smith and Jonah Hamman had two RBIs apiece.

Nick Prater had four hits for Northwood. Caleb Johnson, Richard Gonzalez and Drew Cardwell had two hits apiece in the loss.

West Ridge 9, David Crockett 5

The Wolves improved to 11-6 on the season with a Big 5 Conference home victory against the Pioneers.

SOFTBALL

Fort Chiswell 16, Chilhowie 1

Ty Wolfe homered, drove in four runs and scored three times and Rileigh Dalton and Blair Jackson combined to strike out 10 and allow just three hits to lead the Pioneers to a non-district win over the Warriors.

Breanna Cody, Madison Akers and Jackson had three hits each for Fort Chiswell (6-0). Dalton and Jackson each struck out five batters.

Shayla Roland, Kaylee Roberts and Carly Dyess had hits for Chilhowie, which dropped to 0-9.

Northwood 4, Rural Retreat 1

Caroline Hayden had one hit and two RBIs while Maddie Lowe had a hit with two runs scored to lead the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Northwood (2-7, 1-0) posted three runs in the first inning en route to the win.

Cami DeBusk held the Indians to three hits from the circle.

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Sullivan East 2

Cati Zani hit a grand slam during a five-run second inning and Emma Anthony add a solo shot, leading the Indians to a non-district road win over the Patriots.

Julianne Tipton and Emma Allgood had two RBIs apiece for Dobyns-Bennett. Hannah Frye scattered seven hits and struck out eight for the Indians.

Tori Leonard had two hits for Sullivan East (6-14). Abby Lacey had an RBI doubles and Brooklyne Loudy drove in a run with a single. Keelye Fields, Hannah Scott and Katie Botts had a hit apiece in the loss.

Wise County Central 9, Gate City 5

Lexie Baker homered twice and Taylor Cochran added a home run to lead the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District win over the Blue Devils.

Emily Sturgill and Gracie Mullins had two hits each for Wise Central. Jill Sturgill picked up the win for the Warriors, which scored five runs in the first inning. Sturgill, Baker and Cochran scored two runs each. Bayleigh Allison pitched the final three innings for the Warriors.

Gate City received two hits from Kady Davidson and two runs from Savannah Monroe.

Lebanon 7, Holston 1

Morgan Varney ripped a three-run home run to lead the Pioneers to a win over the Cavaliers.

Madison Hill and Ciera Skeens both had a pair of hits with doubles for Lebanon.

Molly Turner and M.J. Musser had two hits each for Holston.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 8, Holston 0

Zane Johnson scored three goals and dished out three assists to lead the Tigers past the Cavaliers.

Jaxon Dye and Thomas Ball had two goals and an assist apiece, while Landon Marsh added a goal for the Tigers. Skylar Miller and Thomas Skeens combined for the shutout in goal.

Girls Soccer

Marion 2, Honaker 1

Gracie Widener and Reagan Burchett scored a goal apiece to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes past the Tigers.

Taylor Nolley scored Honaker’s lone goal on an assist from Zoe Street. McKenzie Lowe had 25 saves in goal in the loss.

Virginia High 1, Abingdon 1

The Bearcats and Falcons played to a 1-1 draw in Abingdon’s first home match at the newly-opened Meadows Sports Complex.

Aleah Dorn scored for Abingdon.