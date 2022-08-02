Blevins joins State Liners; sudden downpour washes out baseball again

BRISTOL, Va. – Less than three months after playing in the state baseball tournament, Brayden Blevins will suit up for the Bristol State Liners.

The recent Tennessee High graduate has joined his hometown Appalachian League club, but his debut with the team was delayed.

The State Liners (13-34) had their contest against the Johnson City Doughboys (25-24) rained out Tuesday when a cloudburst just after 4 p.m. left the infield at DeVault Stadium under water.

Bristol hosts the Elizabethton River Riders today at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader.

The Emory & Henry College-bound Blevins was recommended to Bristol officials by THS coach Preston Roberts. Blevins pitched, played first base and some third base for the Vikings.

He’ll be strictly a pitcher for the State Liners.

“It’s a great experience and it’s nice to be so close to home as well,” Blevins said.

Blevins was the ace of Tennessee High’s pitching staff in the spring, going 9-1 with a 2.03 ERA and striking out 74 batters over the course of 65 innings. He also hit .285 with four home runs and 38 RBIs for the Vikings, who advanced to the state tourney for the first time in 42 years.

“It was an amazing season being able to do something that hasn’t been done in so long,” Blevins said. “It was just a great year for me personally and the whole Tennessee High team.”

Blevins isn’t the only THS alum on Bristol’s roster. Infielder Daniel Hicks, who attends Rhodes College, is hitting .213 in 21 games for the State Liners.

Blevins isn’t the only recent graduate from a high school in Northeast Tennessee playing for Bristol either.

Gavin Briggs from Science Hill High School has a 13.00 ERA in four appearances on the mound, while he’s 0-for-8 at the plate.

“I had been playing travel-ball all summer when I got the call to come here,” Briggs said. “The competition is really good and playing and facing these older guys helps me see what I’m up against. The coaches have helped me a lot with my swing and pitches and everything and it’s good seeing how different people view the game.”

Briggs has signed with King University as a two-way player.

His soon-to-be King teammate, Ray Berry from Chilhowie, Virginia, has been one of Bristol’s best pitchers.

“I had met Ray before,” Briggs said. “But we’ve gotten close in the two weeks I’ve been here.”

Briggs allowed three runs and struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief on Monday in his team’s 14-6 loss to Johnson City on the same field in which he played his high school ball for the Hilltoppers.

One of his strikeout victims was Cole Torbett, his former high school teammate. They were both members of the 2021 ‘Toppers team that won the state championship.

“He’s been one of my best friends for years,” Briggs said. “Nothing personal, just competition and it’s all fun.”

NOTES: Bristol has six games remaining. The doubleheader today, the home finale against Elizabethton on Thursday, a twinbill at Johnson City Friday and the final game of the season Saturday at JC. … The State Liners have used 65 different players this season. … Paul Gervase, who pitched for Bristol in 2021, signed with the New York Mets for a signing bonus of $170,000. He was drafted by the team out of Louisiana State University in the 12th round of last month’s MLB Amateur Draft.