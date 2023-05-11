Benson Blevins has a head full of blonde hair like his older brother, Channing.

He has won a VHSL individual state golf title and been on a squad that won multiple team championships like his sibling.

Benson Blevins will soon be playing on the same college team as big bro.

The George Wythe High School senior recently signed with the Radford University Highlanders to continue his career on the links and joins a roster that includes rising senior Channing Blevins.

Radford coach Mike Grant might be seeing double during tournaments this fall when it comes to the Blevins brothers.

“Channing and I get the twin question all the time with everyone saying we look alike and are built the same,” Benson Blevins said. “But I believe on the golf course we are very different golfers. We both practice in different ways, focus on different things and have somewhat different ways on approaching the game.”

Joining the program at Radford was a no-brainer for Blevins.

“I’m really close with the guys on the team and they make it feel like a home there,” Blevins said. “I went on a couple of visits to other schools, but nothing compared to the feeling I had towards Radford.”

Channing Blevins competed in last month’s Big South Conference tournament in Ninety-Six, South Carolina, while Daniel Goode – another George Wythe grad – just completed his sophomore season with the Highlanders.

“It feels good to be able to reunite with them on the same team next season,” Benson Blevins said. “It brings a sort of comfortability knowing that I’m going to be with guys that I’ve grown up playing golf with.”

Blevins always seems comfortable on whichever golf course he plays.

He earned medalist honors at the 2022 VHSL Class 1 state tournament at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork. He finished third, second and tied for second in his other three state tournament trips.

“I believe the strength of my game is my mindset and belief I have in myself,” Blevins said. “I know that I put the work in to get myself to where I’m at now, so I have all the confidence in the world when I’m on the course.”

That showed in even the most stressful situations.

“He never let a bad shot get in his head,” said George Wythe coach Danny Suthers. “He never had many bad shots, but when it did happen you could never tell.”

This fall Benson Blevins will be blistering shots alongside his brother at the NCAA Division I level.

“I’m going to miss him,” Suthers said. “It was a great honor and pleasure to coach this young man. I’ve watched him grow up at the golf course. He put in many, many hours of practice on the range and on the course to take his game to the next level. I know he will be successful in the next chapter of his life at Radford.”