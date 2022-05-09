Blevins hurls THS past Elizabethton in District 1-3A baseball

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Brayden Blevins pitched a three-hitter and top-seeded Tennessee High defeated Elizabethton 5-2 in a District 1-3A baseball tournament winners’ bracket semifinal Monday evening at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The Vikings (22-7) will take on Sullivan East (20-7) in the winners’ bracket final on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Tennessee High won two of three regular-season matchups. The winner of the teams’ fourth meeting will secure a regional berth.

Blevins pitched a shutout at Elizabethton during the regular season and four Vikings runs in the first inning only improved his mindset for his second start of the year at the pitcher-friendly park.

“It’s a whole lot easier pitching with a lead,” Blevins said. “You can challenge batters, come straight to ‘em with fastballs. You don’t have to pitch around many people.

“I had all five of my pitches working and I was throwing strikes. And I had good defense behind me. That’s all you really need.”

Blevins improved to 6-1 on the season and his ERA is below 2.00. He needed 85 pitches for the complete game, which included no walks and six strikeouts.

“He was very efficient,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “The middle part of the game there, I think there was a couple of innings he went one-two-three in early counts. He’s been our dude all year.”

Blevins walked and scored in the first and gave the Vikings a 5-1 lead with a two-out RBI single in the sixth that scored Evan Mutter.

“I was just trying to poke it anywhere and score that run,” Blevins said. “I had a runner on third and I was just trying to put the bat on the ball.”

Blevins is generally left comfortable at the plate when he’s on the mound.

“He always talks about how he doesn’t hit good when he pitches,” Roberts said. “I said, ‘Buddy, tonight I could care less if you go 0-for-whatever. As long as your dominant on the mound, we’re gonna be just fine.’ And he was. No walks was phenomenal.”

Tennessee High drew eight walks, including three during the four-run first, which included a one-out RBI single from Andrew Dingus and a two-out, two-run single from Gregory Harris.

“We did what we had to do and jumped out early,” Roberts said. “With that four-run cushion we felt really good.”

Dingus finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base. Harris and Rylan Henard were each 1-for-2 with a walk. Mutter walked three times in four plate appearances and Braden Wilhoit walked twice and stole a base.

Catcher Ethan Meir led off the third with a double and scored Jeriah Griffin’s ground-out to get the Cyclones within 4-1.

Elizabethton’s other run came in the seventh. Zach Workman led off the frame getting hit by a pitch and eventually scored on Hayden Nave’s ground-out.

Cyclones starting pitcher Peyton Johnson allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 116 pitches, and left having thrown 3 2/3 scoreless innings after the shaky start.

“He threw it pretty good,” Blevins said. “We just put up a good first inning and it carried us the whole game, really. We just scored one more run after that first inning (off the reliever). We knocked in a few runs and had good defense and that held up. … [Evan] Mutter played a good shortstop.”

Elizabethton will take on Unicoi County in Tuesday’s elimination nightcap. The Blue Devils got a complete game from 6-foot-5 right-handed junior Lucas Slagle and a two-out, three-run home run from junior catcher Valentin Batrez in the third inning of a 4-1 victory that ended Volunteer’s season.