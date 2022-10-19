Blankenship, Snyder pace King to victory

Hailee Blankenship had 14 kills and 11 digs and Zephanie Snyder tallied 14 kills as well, leading King to a 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16 Conference Carolinas home victory over Bel-mont Abbey on Wednesday night.

Gracia Love (11 kills), Kylie Love (18 assists), Abingdon’s Katie Harless (17 assists, 11 digs) and Gabri Puertas (14 digs) also contributed for King (12-12, 7-6).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Blues kick past Wasps

Bluefield State scored in the first half and made that hold up for a 1-0 non-conference win over the Wasps.

The Wasps had a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal, but couldn’t get the ball in the net. Natalie Capone had four saves for Emory & Henry (2-10-1)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to host “Buc Madness”

The East Tennessee State basketball programs will host “Buc Madness” on Monday, Oct. 24, in Brooks Gym to tip-off the 2022-23 season.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. is free and open to the general public. It will include a three-point shootout, dunk contest, half-court money shot and the opportunity to meet the men’s and women’s teams.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to hosts open scrimmage Saturday

The ETSU men’s basketball team will be holding an open scrimmage on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. inside the Basler Center of Physical Activity (CPA).

The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

ETSU, which enters its second season under head coach Desmond Oliver, returns just four players from last season, including All-Southern Conference guard Jordan King.

The Bucs, which finished with 15-17 last season, including 7-11 league mark, has nine new players, including six transfers and three freshmen.