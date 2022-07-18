Bland County's Watters drafted by Oakland Athletics

The former ace of the Bland County Bears is now employed by the A’s.

West Virginia University pitcher Jacob Watters was chosen by the Oakland Athletics on Monday in the fourth round (124th overall pick) during the second day of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

It was the second momentous achievement for a player from the Mountain Empire in less than 24 hours.

Ex-Tennessee High and Virginia Tech star Gavin Cross was taken ninth overall in the first round by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday night, while Watters found out his draft fate just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday while surrounded by family members in his hometown of Rocky Gap, Virginia.

“A lot of excitement, a lot of emotion,” Watters said. “I got teary-eyed, got smiley, my heart was racing. It was a mix of everything.”

A multi-sport standout at one of the smallest schools in the Virginia High School League, Watters wasn’t heavily recruited out of Bland County.

He caught the eyes of WVU coaches during a workout in Morgantown as a high schooler and the velocity on his fastball, as well as his draft stock, rose quickly in three seasons with the Mountaineers.

“Just sticking to it and knowing that you can do it,” Watters said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from. Having the small town behind me and all the people supporting me just motivated me and it means that much more now.”

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander, Watters was the first pitcher drafted by Oakland and the slot value for the selection in terms of a signing bonus is $483,300.

Watters pitched to the tune of a 7-8 record, five saves and 5.27 ERA during his collegiate career. He also pitched in the prestigious Cape Cod League in 2021 and 2022.

“I knew [going to Oakland] was a possibility,” Watters said. “They were one of the teams that had me in that that third-fifth round area. They were on the list of teams to keep a lookout for, so I was ready for it.”

The Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A), Midland RockHounds (Double-A), Lansing Lugnuts (High-A) and Stockton Ports (Low-A) are Oakland’s full-season farm teams.

Watters departs for Arizona on Thursday to take part in a mini-camp and then will be assigned to one of Oakland’s minor league affiliates.

While Cross went off the board early in the first round, the five-tool outfielder didn’t stop paying attention to the draft.

Three of his Virginia Tech teammates – Tanner Schobel (Minnesota Twins, competitive balance round, 68th overall), Nick Biddison (Los Angeles Dodgers, fourth round, 135th overall) and Cade Hunter (Cincinnati Reds, fifth round, 153rd overall) – have been selected so far.

Cross led Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad in hitting last summer and he is among the 29 guys on the roster of that club to be drafted in the first 10 rounds.

“I know a lot of these guys who are getting drafted, some of my best friends,” Cross said on Sunday night. “I’m excited for all my friends getting picked and look forward to seeing ‘em down the road.”

One of the teammates in Kansas City’s minor league system for Cross will be Walters State Community College pitcher Wesley Scott, who went in the eighth round to the Royals. Gavin’s father, Adam, had a stint more than 20 years ago coaching at Walters State in Morristown, Tennessee.

A couple of pitchers who competed in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference in 2022 were chosen in the 10th round as Wingate’s Brady McCullough went to the Chicago Cubs and Tanner Jacobson of Queens University was picked by the St. Louis Cardinals. McCullough had a 17-strikeout game against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on April 1.