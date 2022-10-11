Blair's production leads Vikings to Region 1-AA title

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The setting in the Greeneville High School gym was hot and rowdy late Tuesday night.

Basically, it was a perfect stage for Tennessee High senior hitter Madison Blair.

“I loved it,” Blair said. “When we get on a roll, we all put on the pressure.”

Behind 17 kills and 19 digs from Blair, the District 1 champion Tennessee High Vikings stormed to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16 win over the Greeneville Greene Devils in the Region 1-AA volleyball title match.

“This is something that we all looked forward since we were little girls,” Blair said. “For it to become reality like this is a huge deal.”

The other leaders for THS were freshman Bree Adams (45 assists, 13 digs), junior Sydnee Penland (27 digs), senior middle hitter Marley Johns (11 kills, five blocks), sophomore Lily Ware (10 assists, 10 digs) and junior Sophie Meade with 11 kills and 21 digs.

THS, which won its first regional crown since 2017, will host Knox Gibbs Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tennessee High coach Mary C. Johnson also enjoyed the atmosphere Tuesday.

“I think girls volleyball should be this way,” Johnson said. “The environment was exciting, and I think our girls thrived on that.”

THS forced Greeneville into a pair of early time outs in the opening set by grabbing leads of 8-3 and 16-7.

The Vikings never stopped converting.

The Vikings advanced to the finals with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-8 decision over the Grainger Grizzles, as Johns collected 16 kills. Adams (35 assists, eight digs), Pendland (19 digs) and Blair (10 digs) also played well.

District 2 champion Greeneville advanced to the finals with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 sweep of the Sullivan East Patriots in Tuesday’s first match.

“I will give Greeneville its due,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “They kept the ball on us the whole time. It wasn’t necessarily traditional, but they hit the ball at us, rolled it at us and shot it at us. We just didn’t pick it up.”

Graybeal entered the match confident in her time-tested style of play.

“I’ve run the same system for 24 years and I believe in it,” Graybeal said. “We live and die by our system, but its chaos when we are out of system. And we were chaos tonight.”

The Patriots displayed some fluid moments in the first set but Greeneville just kept attacking with an array of hitters.

“It was a back and forth fight early. We just didn’t execute after that,” Graybeal said.

Jenna Hare paced East (12-15) with 10 kills, while Hannah Hodge added seven kills and 14 digs

“Regardless of the score tonight, I have a great group of kids,” Graybeal said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season, but my players tried so hard. When you compete that hard, sometimes you get super tight and you can’t play this game tight.”

The Patriots featured four seniors, including Hare and Hodge. Kyndl Hodge (22 assists, 17 digs) and Kylie Hurley (28 digs) also performed well for East.

“Jenna and Hannah have been with me since they were freshmen, and it’s heartbreaking to see the end of their high school careers,” Graybeal said. “We were super inexperienced this season, but the girls bought in and they gave me some great memories.”

Greeneville was led by Bella DeVoti (13 kills) and Chloe Marsh with nine kills.