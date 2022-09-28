Blagg, Bears take first place in Mountain 7

Isabella Blagg didn’t lag and as a result the Union Bears moved into first place in the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings.

Blagg had 15 kills, 12 digs, five aces and two blocks as the bunch from Big Stone Gap earned a 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16 victory over Gate City in a marquee match on Wednesday night.

Union (19-1, 6-0) also received 35 assists and 15 digs from Brooke Bailey, 20 digs from Gracie Gibson, a 16-dig, 13-kill showing from Jordan Shuler, 10 digs from Gracie McKinney and five kills from Olivia Light.

Union fell behind 5-0 in the fourth set, but scored 12 of the next 14 points and closed out the triumph not long thereafter.

Payton Taylor dished out 35 assists for Gate City (11-6, 5-1) and many of those went to Makayla Bays, who had a team-high 20 kills. Riley Hall’s nine kills and Lexi Ervin’s five blocks were also tops for the Blue Devils.

Virginia High 3, Graham 0: Elle Cobb was hard to stop as she finished with 14 kills in Virginia High’s 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 Southwest District victory over the Graham G-Girls.

Amelia McKenzie (nine kills, six aces), Charli Carpenter (25 assists) and Aidan James (23 digs) were also among the best players for the Bearcats.

Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 0: Bree Adams did the distributing, Sydnee Pendland did the digging and Marley Johns did the dominating at the net as Tennessee High closed out the regular season with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the homestanding Abingdon Falcons.

Adams had 34 assists and Pendland posted 22 digs as THS (26-6) tuned up for its District 1-AA tournament opener on Tuesday.

Johnson (11 kills, two blocks), Madison Blair (eight kills), Sophie Meade (12 digs, eight kills) and Marae Herrmann (five kills) also played well for the Vikings.

Riley Cvetkovski’s 14 digs led the way for Abingdon. Gracie Stazer (10 digs, six assists, five kills), Ella Kiser (seven kills, seven digs, five assist) and Katy Creasy (seven assists) were the other stat leaders for the Falcons.

West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 0: Twelve was the lucky number for Casey Wampler as she finished with a dozen kills and a dozen digs in a 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 win over rival Sullivan East.

Karli Wilson’s 22 digs and Faith Wilson’s 33 assists also led the way for the Wolves, who had six different players slam down kills.

Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 2: Karlee Frye cooked up 19 kills as Northwood outlasted Rural Retreat for a 16-25, 25-17, 25-14, 24-26, 15-13 Hogoheegee District victory.

Michela Snodgrass (14 kills, 12 digs, five blocks) and Sydney Carter (22 assists, 10 kills) also starred and the Panthers needed each one of those contributions to prevail.

Maddie Lowe (10 digs) and Olivia Briggs (18 digs) also played tough defense.