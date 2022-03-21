BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Honaker picked to repeat as champions

Honaker High School’s softball team was the jewel of the Black Diamond District once again in 2021.

The Tigers went unbeaten in league play and finished 9-2, the only losses coming to eventual Region 2D champion Lebanon and Region 1D titlist Eastside. The latter defeat was a 6-5 setback suffered in the first round of the regional tournament.

Honaker is heavily favored to repeat its league title this spring in a district that has shrunk to three teams as Hurley and Council will not field varsity softball squads this season according to school officials.

The following is a look at each of the BDD’s three squads:

HONAKER

Seven senior starters have departed, but Honaker still has plenty of talent on which to rely.

Third baseman Tabby Ball, a senior, was the 2021 Black Diamond District player of the year after hitting .654 with 14 RBIs and is the team’s catalyst.

Senior shortstop/pitcher Lara McClanahan (.536 batting average; 5-2, 5.92 ERA in the circle), junior outfielder/pitcher Riley Hart (.400 batting average, 1.40 ERA) and junior Emma Ray (.500) also return. Ray makes the shift from the outfield to being the catcher for the Tigers.

Sophomore Anna Dye, junior Josie McGlothlin, second baseman/pitcher Aubree Brown, freshman Kiley Ray, freshman infielder Rylee Rasnake, sophomore outfielder Kadence Keen, Cynthia Jaurez and Jade McGlothlin will make contributions as well.

“We will have talented newcomers to add to this team and will need to learn to play together and trust in each other to be successful,” said Honaker coach Donovan Helton. “We are looking to win the BDD and get ourselves into the regional tournament. We will have 20 games to come together and prepare for regional play. I feel confident this group will get the job done.”

GRUNDY

The Golden Wave finished 6-5 last spring in Emily Kendrick’s first year as head coach, the season ending with a 14-0 loss to Patrick Henry in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Ace pitcher Savannah Clevinger is one of several returnees for Grundy and she was a first-team All-Black Diamond District selection a year ago along with outfielder Maddie Yates, who hit .387 with 14 RBIs.

Catcher Tiffany Deel (.348), first baseman Madeline Deel (.250), outfielder Emily O’Quinn (.429) infielder Madie Owens (.400), third baseman Taylor Bostic (.364), outfielder Ally Blankenship (.300) and Jessi Looney (.346) are varsity veterans. Transfer Kaylee Compton from Twin Valley will play second base for the Golden Wave.

“I’m very excited about this season with this group,” Kendrick said. “I feel like last year was a good bonding year for us as it was mine coaching and most of the girls’ first experience at the varsity level. I feel like they have learned a lot from last season and have really come into it so far with great attitudes and determination to have a great season.”

TWIN VALLEY

Senior outfielder Hannah Belcher provides the power for Twin Valley – hitting .350 with two home runs and striking out just twice all season in earning first-team all-district accolades a season ago – and will be the tone-setter for the Panthers.

Senior second baseman Kami Harris, sophomore third baseman Rayne Hawthorne, senior outfielder Madison Deskins (.214), senior outfielder Gracie Brown and sophomore pitcher Ashleigh Davis are back.

Senior Kamryn Vance returns to the diamond after a two-year break and will handle shortstop duties.

Freshman catcher Dezi Deel and junior first baseman Skylar Vanover will start as well.

“Since we had a shortened season last year, I am ready to get going full swing,” said Twin Valley coach Brittany Russell Belcher. “All I have ever asked of them is that we just do the little things and my goals are to always focus on the fundamentals.”

