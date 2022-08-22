BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Grundy the favorite in the BDD

Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Grundy (3) 9
2. Honaker (1) 7
3. Hurley 5
4. Twin Valley 3
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Craig Plymal
Fall 2021 Record: 6-5 (2-1)
Key returners: Ian Scammell, RB/DB, sr.; Cameron Keene, C, sr.; Logan Looney, OL/DL, sr.; Jacob Deel, OL, sr.; Jonah Looney, TE/WR, jr.; Ethan Roberts, RB/DB, jr.; Wyatt Bush, RB/DE, soph.; Ryan Campbell, DL, sr.; Carson Deel, LB, soph.; Isaiah Boyd, QB, sr.
Promising newcomers: Logan Lester, QB, soph.; Shiaem Gordon, WR/DB, soph.
Key losses: Kaden Vanover, WR/DB; Jake Stiltner, LB; Isaac Coleman, DB
Outlook: Many are pegging the Grundy Golden Wave as the favorites to win the VHSL Region 1D football championship in 2022.
The team’s starting lineup is almost entirely intact from a year ago with three guys who were first-team all-regional honorees back in the fold.
Grundy also has postseason experience, having reached the second round of the playoffs last fall.
Just don’t expect the Wave to be the ones pounding their chests and making such bold declarations.
“They’re kind of quiet about it,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “They don’t say much and know what they have to do. They now realize they have to step it up one more notch if they want to take that next step.”
Not only does Grundy figure to have one of the area’s better teams this season, the Golden Wave do boast one of the top running backs in 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior Ian Scammell.
Scammell rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and included in that stellar campaign as a 32-carry, 295-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 56-37 first-round playoff victory at Chilhowie.
Center Cameron Keene (5-11, 220, sr.) is as steady as they come and was a first-team All-Region 1D pick last season, while Logan Looney (6-4, 300, sr.) earned all-regional honors on both sides of the line.
Jacob Deel (5-9, 280, sr.) and Parker Snead (5-11, 200, sr.) at guards with Looney and Ryan Campbell (6-2, 230, sr.) give the Golden Wave plenty of size and strength up front.
Junior Ethan Roberts and sophomore Wyatt Bush can tote the rock as well. Roberts scored the game-winning touchdown in a win over Blacksburg, while Bush had 133 rushing yards in that playoff win over Chilhowie.
Sophomore Logan Lester and senior Isaiah Boyd will both see time at quarterback.
Jonah Looney (6-5, 205, jr.) is a proven receiver as well.
Bush leads the way on the other side of the ball at defensive end where the 5-foot-11, 205-pound muscleman was a second-team All-Region 1D selection last season.
Roberts at outside linebacker, Boyd at strong safety, Scammell at free safety and defensive backs Jonathan Thompson and Shiaem Gordon will also contribute in a major way on that side of the ball.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a good group of seniors returning and they’ve been there before. The next step is what we would like to do.”
ROSTER
1 Logan Lester
2 Ethan Roberts
5 Carson Griffey
8 Jonathan Thompson
9 Wyatt Bush
10 Jacob Fields
11 Trey Taylor
12 Isaiah Boyd
14 Nazir Combs
18 Bryce Looney
19 Brody Coleman
20 Trenton Meadows
22 Shiaem Gordon
25 Ian Scammell
26 Blake Broyles
27 Braxton Ramey
32 Jake Spake
33 Garon Marcum
40 Ryder Anderson
45 Brady Deel
48 Carson Deel
50 Lucas Boyd
51 Brody Ford
52 Cameron Keen
55 Luke Shelton
60 Ryan Campbell
63 Logan Looney
64 Jesse Lester
66 Lucas Bandy
68 Jacob Deel
71 Jackson Ratliff
72 Tristen Keen
75 Talen Looney
77 Parker Snead
78 Dillan Justus
79 Jacob Bentley
87 Braxton Helton
88 Jonah Looney
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Patrick Henry A
Sept. 2 Ridgeview H
Sept. 16 Castlewood A
Sept. 23 Honaker H
Sept. 30 Tazewell H
Oct. 7 Bland County H
Oct. 14 J.I. Burton A
Oct. 21 Hurley H
Oct. 28 Twin Valley H
Nov. 4 Wise Central A
Honaker Tigers
Coach: Todd Tiller
Fall 2021 Record: 5-6 (2-1)
Key returners: Elijah Musick, OL, jr.; Payton Jessee, OL, sr.; Steel Monk, OL, sr.; Max Boyd, OL/DE, jr.; Malachi Lowe, TE/DE, jr.; Parker Bandy, WR/DB, jr.; Aidan Lowe, RB/Kick Returner/DB, jr.; Jax Horn, LB, sr.; Wesley Hurley, DB, sr.
Promising newcomers: Peyton Musick, QB, soph.; Maddox Sykes, OL, fr.; Aiden Gilbert, OL, soph.
Key losses: Lucas O’Quinn, OL/DL; Sean Gill, QB; T.J. Hubbard, DB
Outlook: The Todd Tiller era begins with high hopes at Honaker and the Lowe’s have something to do with that.
Tiller succeeds legendary coach Doug Hubbard at the helm with Aidan Lowe and Malachi Lowe both poised for big seasons.
Black Diamond District opponents already know that Aidan Lowe is one of the most dynamic players in the area as the 5-foot-9, 158-pounder has speed to burn.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior Malachi Lowe is a top target at tight end and an imposing presence at defensive end.
Aidan Lowe and Malachi Lowe both caught touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Peyton Musick in Friday night’s 26-16 win over Holston in a VHSL Benefit Game.
A pass-happy offense is a change from the run-heavy look the Tigers previously used.
Musick will get protection from a big and experienced offensive line.
Center Payton Jessee (6-0, 325, sr.), guard Steel Monk (6-5, 350, sr.), guard Ethan Hale (6-2, 295, jr.), tackle Elijah Musick (6-1, 240, jr.) and tackle Max Boyd (6-5, 215, jr.) are the starters with Aiden Gilbert (6-2, 305, soph.) and Maddox Sykes (6-0, 230, fr.) providing depth.
Parker Bandy, Jaxon Dye and Tyler Stevens will be the top wide receivers for the Tigers. Bandy also hauled in a TD pass in Friday night’s exhibition contest.
Inside linebacker Jax Horn anchors the defense, while Ethan Hale, Isaac Johnson, Peyton Whited and Wes Hurley are other names to remember.
Winning Thursday night’s season-opener against rival Lebanon would be a major confidence boost for the Tigers, who dropped three of their final four games last season.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re going to spread it out and benefit from the athletes we have here.”
ROSTER
1 Peyton Musick
2 Brayden Marsh
3 Parker Bandy
4 Chance Jewell
5 Jaxon Dye
6 Austin Clayburne
7 Avery Musick
10 Nick Ball
12 Aidan Lowe
13 Wesley Hurley
14 Trevor Lester
16 Braden Mabe
18 Jax Horn
19 Isaac Johnson
20 Tyler Stevens
21 Derek Miller
23 Peyton Whited
31 Kaden Howard
32 Xavier McClanahan
33 Eli McGlothlin
50 Maddox Sykes
52 Max Boyd
54 Jacob Powers
55 Aiden Gilbert
56 Payton Jessee
59 Elijah Musick
60 Logan McGuire
62 Joshua Childress
63 Evan Kennedy
65 Jakobi Nunley
67 Blake Sheppard
70 Braxton McGlothlin
72 Travis Coleman
74 Steel Monk
78 Ethan Hale
80 Zach Reynolds
82 Logan Boyd
88 Malachi Lowe
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 Lebanon H
Sept. 2 Castlewood A
Sept. 9 Twin Valley H
Sept. 16 Eastside H
Sept. 23 Grundy A
Sept. 30 Chilhowie H
Oct. 7 Virginia High A
Oct. 14 Hurley A
Oct. 21 Patrick Henry H
Oct. 28 Northwood A
Hurley Rebels
Coach: John Paul Justus
Fall 2021 Record: 2-7 (0-3)
Key returners: Logan Hopkins, OL, sr.; Cannan Shafer, TE/LB, jr.; Kevin Looney, RB, jr.; Alex Duty, RB/LB, sr.; Payton Hurley, RB/DB, jr.; Caden Mullins, QB, sr.; Landon Adkins, OL/DL, soph.; Kolton Charles, jr., DL
Promising newcomers: Landon Bailey, WR; Johnny Prater, OL/DL; Erick Wagner, RB
Key losses: Wade Vance, C; Chris Rife, OL/DL; Will Layne, DE
Outlook: There was nothing routine or easy for the Hurley Rebels in 2021.
First came that spring season that was caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Hurley finished just 1-6.
Then last fall, in what was John Paul Justus’ first season as head coach, there were more COVID pauses and a devastating flood that ravaged the community and wreaked havoc on Hurley’s gridiron schedule. The Rebels finished 2-7.
“We missed 42 days of practice and two games because of the flooding,” Justus said. “Then we ended up playing five games in 14 days. This is the most normal year we’ve had since 2019.”
It also appears to be a promising season as Hurley returns almost its entire starting lineup.
“The last two years we’ve probably been the youngest team in Southwest Virginia,” Justus said. “We only had three kids that could drive to practice and we were starting 14 and 15-year-olds. We’re finally getting some age and experience.”
The Wing-T offense will be directed by quarterback Caden Mullins and his stable of playmakers such as Alex Duty, Payton Hurley and Kevin Looney.
They will be running behind an offensive line led by Logan Hopkins, Landon Adkins and Kolton Charles. Most of Hurley’s depth lies in the line.
Duty leads the way for the defense at his linebacker spot with Payton Hurley and Riley Dotson among the tenacious tacklers.
Former Hurley running back and head coach Greg Tester has returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach.
Coach’s Quote: “I feel more confident this year than I have in the past, because finally we’re not young and have experience. My expectations are pretty high and I think we’ll surprise a few teams.”
ROSTER
1 Payton Hurley
2 Landon Bailey
3 Josh Duty
7 Sheldon Matney
10 Canaan Shafer
11 Riley Dotson
12 Caden Mullins
14 Zack Mullins
20 Gavin Matney
21 Dylan Lester
22 Cameron Stacy
23 Kevin Looney
24 Brayden Charles
25 Eddie Hurley
31 Erick Wagner
32 Christopher Hackney
33 Alex Duty
44 Jayme Stacy
48 Dalton Stacy
50 Kyle Cooper
51 Johnny Prater
52 Landon Adkins
55 Kolton Charles
56 Caden Stiltner
60 Hunter Baker
62 Kyle Justus
63 Jeremiah Blankenship
64 Josh Ashby
72 Logan Hopkins
75 Colin Compton
77 Landon Sullivan
84 Nathan Hurley
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Rye Cove A
Sept. 2 Thomas Walker H
Sept. 9 Phelps (Ky.) A
Sept. 16 River View (W.Va.) A
Sept. 23 Tug Valley (W.Va.) H
Sept. 30 Betsy Layne (Ky.) H
Oct. 14 Honaker H
Oct. 21 Grundy H
Oct. 28 Montcalm (W.Va.) H
Nov. 4 Twin Valley A
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Tommy Crigger
Fall 2021 Record: 7-4 (2-1)
Key returners: Isaac Cooper, OL/DE, sr.; Matthew Lester, RB/LB, sr.; Jacob Justice, DB, sr.; Eldon Blankenship, OL; Jacob Hagerman, OL
Promising newcomers: JJ Justus, QB; Lucas Looney, OL; Jon Powell, OL; Brayden McCowan, OL
Key losses: Jeighkob Cooper, RB; Lane Stiltner, QB; Garrett Horton, OL/DL
Outlook: Twin Valley authored one of the feel-good stories in Virginia High School League football last fall.
With a roster numbering just 16, the Panthers won seven games, earned a share of the Black Diamond District championship and reached the playoffs.
There was some serious concern that Twin Valley might not field a team this fall due to several players from an already thin squad having graduated and a flood that devastated the part of Buchanan County that comprises the Twin Valley community.
Jeremy Ward resigned as head coach shortly after practice began due to health reasons and Tommy Crigger was named as his replacement.
Crigger’s club had 20 players at practice on Monday as he begins his second stint as the gridiron boss at the small school. The former Grundy High School and Emory & Henry College quarterback compiled a 21-61 record with two playoff berths while at the helm of the Panthers from 2008-2015.
Reigning Black Diamond District defensive player of the year Isaac Cooper returns, as does Matthew Lester, who is a bruiser of a running back and linebacker.
They will be the cornerstones for Twin Valley.
Isaac Cooper, Eldon Blankenship and Jacob Hagerman have experience on the offensive line.
JJ Justus is penciled in at quarterback, while Randall Blackburn, Jalon Lamb and Lukas Dotson are pass-catching prospects.
Cooper is the heart and soul of the defense and figuring to join him as key contributors on that side of the ball are Lester, Lucas Looney, Jacob Hagerman, Brian Deel, Eldon Blankenship, Alex Blankenship, Jacob Street and returnee Jacob Justice.
Coach’s Quote: “We are replacing a big group of seniors that had played a lot of football. We’ve got a good group of young guys out with a lot of promise. Looking forward to watching these young kids develop into something great this season.”
ROSTER
N/A
SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 Montcalm (W.Va.) A
Sept. 9 Honaker A
Sept. 16 Northwood H
Sept. 23 Craig County A
Sept. 30 Twin Springs A
Oct. 7 River View (W.Va.) H
Oct. 14 Thomas Walker A
Oct. 21 Rye Cove H
Oct. 28 Grundy A
Nov. 4 Hurley H
- Compiled by Tim Hayes