BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Grundy the favorite in the BDD

Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Grundy (3) 9

2. Honaker (1) 7

3. Hurley 5

4. Twin Valley 3

Grundy Golden Wave

Coach: Craig Plymal

Fall 2021 Record: 6-5 (2-1)

Key returners: Ian Scammell, RB/DB, sr.; Cameron Keene, C, sr.; Logan Looney, OL/DL, sr.; Jacob Deel, OL, sr.; Jonah Looney, TE/WR, jr.; Ethan Roberts, RB/DB, jr.; Wyatt Bush, RB/DE, soph.; Ryan Campbell, DL, sr.; Carson Deel, LB, soph.; Isaiah Boyd, QB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Logan Lester, QB, soph.; Shiaem Gordon, WR/DB, soph.

Key losses: Kaden Vanover, WR/DB; Jake Stiltner, LB; Isaac Coleman, DB

Outlook: Many are pegging the Grundy Golden Wave as the favorites to win the VHSL Region 1D football championship in 2022.

The team’s starting lineup is almost entirely intact from a year ago with three guys who were first-team all-regional honorees back in the fold.

Grundy also has postseason experience, having reached the second round of the playoffs last fall.

Just don’t expect the Wave to be the ones pounding their chests and making such bold declarations.

“They’re kind of quiet about it,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “They don’t say much and know what they have to do. They now realize they have to step it up one more notch if they want to take that next step.”

Not only does Grundy figure to have one of the area’s better teams this season, the Golden Wave do boast one of the top running backs in 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior Ian Scammell.

Scammell rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and included in that stellar campaign as a 32-carry, 295-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 56-37 first-round playoff victory at Chilhowie.

Center Cameron Keene (5-11, 220, sr.) is as steady as they come and was a first-team All-Region 1D pick last season, while Logan Looney (6-4, 300, sr.) earned all-regional honors on both sides of the line.

Jacob Deel (5-9, 280, sr.) and Parker Snead (5-11, 200, sr.) at guards with Looney and Ryan Campbell (6-2, 230, sr.) give the Golden Wave plenty of size and strength up front.

Junior Ethan Roberts and sophomore Wyatt Bush can tote the rock as well. Roberts scored the game-winning touchdown in a win over Blacksburg, while Bush had 133 rushing yards in that playoff win over Chilhowie.

Sophomore Logan Lester and senior Isaiah Boyd will both see time at quarterback.

Jonah Looney (6-5, 205, jr.) is a proven receiver as well.

Bush leads the way on the other side of the ball at defensive end where the 5-foot-11, 205-pound muscleman was a second-team All-Region 1D selection last season.

Roberts at outside linebacker, Boyd at strong safety, Scammell at free safety and defensive backs Jonathan Thompson and Shiaem Gordon will also contribute in a major way on that side of the ball.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a good group of seniors returning and they’ve been there before. The next step is what we would like to do.”

ROSTER

1 Logan Lester

2 Ethan Roberts

5 Carson Griffey

8 Jonathan Thompson

9 Wyatt Bush

10 Jacob Fields

11 Trey Taylor

12 Isaiah Boyd

14 Nazir Combs

18 Bryce Looney

19 Brody Coleman

20 Trenton Meadows

22 Shiaem Gordon

25 Ian Scammell

26 Blake Broyles

27 Braxton Ramey

32 Jake Spake

33 Garon Marcum

40 Ryder Anderson

45 Brady Deel

48 Carson Deel

50 Lucas Boyd

51 Brody Ford

52 Cameron Keen

55 Luke Shelton

60 Ryan Campbell

63 Logan Looney

64 Jesse Lester

66 Lucas Bandy

68 Jacob Deel

71 Jackson Ratliff

72 Tristen Keen

75 Talen Looney

77 Parker Snead

78 Dillan Justus

79 Jacob Bentley

87 Braxton Helton

88 Jonah Looney

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Patrick Henry A

Sept. 2 Ridgeview H

Sept. 16 Castlewood A

Sept. 23 Honaker H

Sept. 30 Tazewell H

Oct. 7 Bland County H

Oct. 14 J.I. Burton A

Oct. 21 Hurley H

Oct. 28 Twin Valley H

Nov. 4 Wise Central A

Honaker Tigers

Coach: Todd Tiller

Fall 2021 Record: 5-6 (2-1)

Key returners: Elijah Musick, OL, jr.; Payton Jessee, OL, sr.; Steel Monk, OL, sr.; Max Boyd, OL/DE, jr.; Malachi Lowe, TE/DE, jr.; Parker Bandy, WR/DB, jr.; Aidan Lowe, RB/Kick Returner/DB, jr.; Jax Horn, LB, sr.; Wesley Hurley, DB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Peyton Musick, QB, soph.; Maddox Sykes, OL, fr.; Aiden Gilbert, OL, soph.

Key losses: Lucas O’Quinn, OL/DL; Sean Gill, QB; T.J. Hubbard, DB

Outlook: The Todd Tiller era begins with high hopes at Honaker and the Lowe’s have something to do with that.

Tiller succeeds legendary coach Doug Hubbard at the helm with Aidan Lowe and Malachi Lowe both poised for big seasons.

Black Diamond District opponents already know that Aidan Lowe is one of the most dynamic players in the area as the 5-foot-9, 158-pounder has speed to burn.

Meanwhile, 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior Malachi Lowe is a top target at tight end and an imposing presence at defensive end.

Aidan Lowe and Malachi Lowe both caught touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Peyton Musick in Friday night’s 26-16 win over Holston in a VHSL Benefit Game.

A pass-happy offense is a change from the run-heavy look the Tigers previously used.

Musick will get protection from a big and experienced offensive line.

Center Payton Jessee (6-0, 325, sr.), guard Steel Monk (6-5, 350, sr.), guard Ethan Hale (6-2, 295, jr.), tackle Elijah Musick (6-1, 240, jr.) and tackle Max Boyd (6-5, 215, jr.) are the starters with Aiden Gilbert (6-2, 305, soph.) and Maddox Sykes (6-0, 230, fr.) providing depth.

Parker Bandy, Jaxon Dye and Tyler Stevens will be the top wide receivers for the Tigers. Bandy also hauled in a TD pass in Friday night’s exhibition contest.

Inside linebacker Jax Horn anchors the defense, while Ethan Hale, Isaac Johnson, Peyton Whited and Wes Hurley are other names to remember.

Winning Thursday night’s season-opener against rival Lebanon would be a major confidence boost for the Tigers, who dropped three of their final four games last season.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re going to spread it out and benefit from the athletes we have here.”

ROSTER

1 Peyton Musick

2 Brayden Marsh

3 Parker Bandy

4 Chance Jewell

5 Jaxon Dye

6 Austin Clayburne

7 Avery Musick

10 Nick Ball

12 Aidan Lowe

13 Wesley Hurley

14 Trevor Lester

16 Braden Mabe

18 Jax Horn

19 Isaac Johnson

20 Tyler Stevens

21 Derek Miller

23 Peyton Whited

31 Kaden Howard

32 Xavier McClanahan

33 Eli McGlothlin

50 Maddox Sykes

52 Max Boyd

54 Jacob Powers

55 Aiden Gilbert

56 Payton Jessee

59 Elijah Musick

60 Logan McGuire

62 Joshua Childress

63 Evan Kennedy

65 Jakobi Nunley

67 Blake Sheppard

70 Braxton McGlothlin

72 Travis Coleman

74 Steel Monk

78 Ethan Hale

80 Zach Reynolds

82 Logan Boyd

88 Malachi Lowe

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 Lebanon H

Sept. 2 Castlewood A

Sept. 9 Twin Valley H

Sept. 16 Eastside H

Sept. 23 Grundy A

Sept. 30 Chilhowie H

Oct. 7 Virginia High A

Oct. 14 Hurley A

Oct. 21 Patrick Henry H

Oct. 28 Northwood A

Hurley Rebels

Coach: John Paul Justus

Fall 2021 Record: 2-7 (0-3)

Key returners: Logan Hopkins, OL, sr.; Cannan Shafer, TE/LB, jr.; Kevin Looney, RB, jr.; Alex Duty, RB/LB, sr.; Payton Hurley, RB/DB, jr.; Caden Mullins, QB, sr.; Landon Adkins, OL/DL, soph.; Kolton Charles, jr., DL

Promising newcomers: Landon Bailey, WR; Johnny Prater, OL/DL; Erick Wagner, RB

Key losses: Wade Vance, C; Chris Rife, OL/DL; Will Layne, DE

Outlook: There was nothing routine or easy for the Hurley Rebels in 2021.

First came that spring season that was caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Hurley finished just 1-6.

Then last fall, in what was John Paul Justus’ first season as head coach, there were more COVID pauses and a devastating flood that ravaged the community and wreaked havoc on Hurley’s gridiron schedule. The Rebels finished 2-7.

“We missed 42 days of practice and two games because of the flooding,” Justus said. “Then we ended up playing five games in 14 days. This is the most normal year we’ve had since 2019.”

It also appears to be a promising season as Hurley returns almost its entire starting lineup.

“The last two years we’ve probably been the youngest team in Southwest Virginia,” Justus said. “We only had three kids that could drive to practice and we were starting 14 and 15-year-olds. We’re finally getting some age and experience.”

The Wing-T offense will be directed by quarterback Caden Mullins and his stable of playmakers such as Alex Duty, Payton Hurley and Kevin Looney.

They will be running behind an offensive line led by Logan Hopkins, Landon Adkins and Kolton Charles. Most of Hurley’s depth lies in the line.

Duty leads the way for the defense at his linebacker spot with Payton Hurley and Riley Dotson among the tenacious tacklers.

Former Hurley running back and head coach Greg Tester has returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

Coach’s Quote: “I feel more confident this year than I have in the past, because finally we’re not young and have experience. My expectations are pretty high and I think we’ll surprise a few teams.”

ROSTER

1 Payton Hurley

2 Landon Bailey

3 Josh Duty

7 Sheldon Matney

10 Canaan Shafer

11 Riley Dotson

12 Caden Mullins

14 Zack Mullins

20 Gavin Matney

21 Dylan Lester

22 Cameron Stacy

23 Kevin Looney

24 Brayden Charles

25 Eddie Hurley

31 Erick Wagner

32 Christopher Hackney

33 Alex Duty

44 Jayme Stacy

48 Dalton Stacy

50 Kyle Cooper

51 Johnny Prater

52 Landon Adkins

55 Kolton Charles

56 Caden Stiltner

60 Hunter Baker

62 Kyle Justus

63 Jeremiah Blankenship

64 Josh Ashby

72 Logan Hopkins

75 Colin Compton

77 Landon Sullivan

84 Nathan Hurley

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Rye Cove A

Sept. 2 Thomas Walker H

Sept. 9 Phelps (Ky.) A

Sept. 16 River View (W.Va.) A

Sept. 23 Tug Valley (W.Va.) H

Sept. 30 Betsy Layne (Ky.) H

Oct. 14 Honaker H

Oct. 21 Grundy H

Oct. 28 Montcalm (W.Va.) H

Nov. 4 Twin Valley A

Twin Valley Panthers

Coach: Tommy Crigger

Fall 2021 Record: 7-4 (2-1)

Key returners: Isaac Cooper, OL/DE, sr.; Matthew Lester, RB/LB, sr.; Jacob Justice, DB, sr.; Eldon Blankenship, OL; Jacob Hagerman, OL

Promising newcomers: JJ Justus, QB; Lucas Looney, OL; Jon Powell, OL; Brayden McCowan, OL

Key losses: Jeighkob Cooper, RB; Lane Stiltner, QB; Garrett Horton, OL/DL

Outlook: Twin Valley authored one of the feel-good stories in Virginia High School League football last fall.

With a roster numbering just 16, the Panthers won seven games, earned a share of the Black Diamond District championship and reached the playoffs.

There was some serious concern that Twin Valley might not field a team this fall due to several players from an already thin squad having graduated and a flood that devastated the part of Buchanan County that comprises the Twin Valley community.

Jeremy Ward resigned as head coach shortly after practice began due to health reasons and Tommy Crigger was named as his replacement.

Crigger’s club had 20 players at practice on Monday as he begins his second stint as the gridiron boss at the small school. The former Grundy High School and Emory & Henry College quarterback compiled a 21-61 record with two playoff berths while at the helm of the Panthers from 2008-2015.

Reigning Black Diamond District defensive player of the year Isaac Cooper returns, as does Matthew Lester, who is a bruiser of a running back and linebacker.

They will be the cornerstones for Twin Valley.

Isaac Cooper, Eldon Blankenship and Jacob Hagerman have experience on the offensive line.

JJ Justus is penciled in at quarterback, while Randall Blackburn, Jalon Lamb and Lukas Dotson are pass-catching prospects.

Cooper is the heart and soul of the defense and figuring to join him as key contributors on that side of the ball are Lester, Lucas Looney, Jacob Hagerman, Brian Deel, Eldon Blankenship, Alex Blankenship, Jacob Street and returnee Jacob Justice.

Coach’s Quote: “We are replacing a big group of seniors that had played a lot of football. We’ve got a good group of young guys out with a lot of promise. Looking forward to watching these young kids develop into something great this season.”

ROSTER

N/A

SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 Montcalm (W.Va.) A

Sept. 9 Honaker A

Sept. 16 Northwood H

Sept. 23 Craig County A

Sept. 30 Twin Springs A

Oct. 7 River View (W.Va.) H

Oct. 14 Thomas Walker A

Oct. 21 Rye Cove H

Oct. 28 Grundy A

Nov. 4 Hurley H

- Compiled by Tim Hayes