Black Diamond District Boys Basketball Preview Capsules: Grundy, Honaker expected to rule the BDD

Black Diamond District Boys Basketball

Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) Grundy (2) 8

Honaker (2) 8

3. Hurley 5

4. Twin Valley 3

Note: Council is not fielding a varsity boys basketball team this season.

Grundy Golden Wave

Coach: Brian Looney

Last season: 12-12

Key returners: Logan Lester, G, soph.; Thomas Gilbert, G, jr.; Caleb Conaway, F, jr.; Isaiah Boyd, F, sr.; Landon Johnson, F, jr.; Jonah Looney, C, jr.

Promising newcomers: Dylan Boyd, G, sr.; Pau Sabate, C, soph.

Key losses: None

Outlook: The start of basketball season for defending Black Diamond District regular-season champion Grundy was delayed after the football team’s run to the Region 1D championship and VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

The hoopsters who took part in that gridiron success include Jonah Looney, Isaiah Boyd, Logan Lester and Nazir Combs.

Looney averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game last season on the hardwood in earning first-team All-Region 1D honors. Thomas Gilbert (12.0 ppg) was a second-team all-region performer, while Boyd averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game.

Logan Lester, Dylan Boyd, Caleb Conaway, Landon Johnson, Pau Sabate, Nate Stiltner and Combs give Grundy the most depth Brian Looney has had during his tenure as head coach of the Golden Wave.

Grundy opens the season on Dec. 12 at J.I. Burton.

Coach’s Quote: “I am very much looking forward to getting started this year. Our team returns everyone from last year’s group that I felt played much stronger and better once we got to January and February. We also had a great summer and offseason. I hope those positives carry forward to this season.”

Honaker Tigers

Coach: Waylon Hart

Last season: 14-11

Key returners: Caden Boyd, soph.; Gavin Whitt, jr.; Jaylon Hart, jr.; Peyton Musick, soph.; Sean Gill, jr.; Parker Bandy, jr.

Promising newcomers: Jake Hilton, fr,; Avery Musick, fr.

Key losses: Trajon Boyd; Lucas O’Quinn

Outlook: Honaker won the Black Diamond District tournament last season and the Tigers have plenty of familiar faces back in the fold.

Sophomore Caden Boyd, junior Gavin Whitt, junior Jaylon Hart, sophomore Peyton Musick, junior Sean Gill and junior Parker Bandy all played major minutes last season. Boyd was a second-team All-Region 1D selection a season ago as a ninth-grader.

Meanwhile, Musick had 19 points in Tuesday night’s 57-44 setback to Lebanon and is one of Region 1D’s top athletes.

Max Boyd, Austin Barnhart, Jake Hilton and Avery Musick will contribute as well.

Honaker did suffer a major personnel loss when junior Aidan Lowe suffered an injury in the Tigers’ football playoff loss at Grundy and he will not play hoops this winter. Lowe was a first-team all-region selection last season.

Honaker lost its first three games of the season to John Battle, Eastside and Lebanon.

Coach’s Quote: “I am very excited about this group. If we play defense the way we are capable and share the ball, we should have a nice year.”

Hurley Rebels

Coach: Mark England

Last season: 6-16

Key returners: Landon Bailey, G. jr.; Eddie Hurley, G, jr.; Caden Mullins, F, jr.; Landon Adkins, C, soph.; Kevin Looney, G, jr; Sheldon Matney, jr.; Johnny Young, sr.; Peyton Blankenship, sr.

Promising newcomers: Johnny Prater, jr.; Gavin Matney, soph.; Josh Duty, soph.

Key losses: Will Layne; Logan Bailey; Matthew Hurley; Chris Rife

Outlook: The Hurley Rebels have four starters back in the fold from a team that qualified for the Region 1D tournament last season.

The leader is junior Landon Bailey, who averaged 15.6 points per game last winter and was a first-team All-BDD honoree. He scored 28 points in Tuesday night’s 74-45 loss to the Phelps Hornets of Kentucky.

Landon Adkins, Eddie Hurley and Caden Mullins also return. Kevin Looney, Sheldon Matney, Johnny Young and Peyton Blankenship have experience too.

Hurley has a good shot at reaching the regional tournament once again.

Coach’s Quote: “For the first time in several years, we’ve had a more normal offseason. We had the opportunity to get in the gym and do a lot of one-on-one and small group sessions. Several of the players took advantage of this and I think they have gotten better as a result. I really like the growth I’ve seen with this team so far. Now that we are a little older and more experienced, we are starting to get an ideal of what it takes to win at this level. The growth and development of our returning varsity players along with several new players who are ready to step in and play key roles for us, have us excited about this team. I think our ability to defend at a high level and turn defense into offense will be a key to our success this season.”

Twin Valley Panthers

Coach: Tommy Crigger

Last season: N/A

Key returners: Matthew Lester, F, sr.; Isaac Cooper, F, sr.; Chandler Cooper, G; Kenny Thompson, F;

Promising newcomers: A.J. Presley, Jalen Lamb

Key losses: Lane Stiltner; Ethan Snead

Outlook: Tommy Crigger takes over as the boys basketball coach at Twin Valley and inherits a program that has struggled the last couple of years.

Chandler Cooper, Matthew Lester, Hayden Fuller, Kenny Thompson, Isaac Cooper, Lukas Dotson, A.J. Pressley and Jalen Lamb are among the guys Crigger will count on.

Finding somebody to step up and score on a consistent basis will be key. The Panthers managed just 26 and 16 points in their first two losses of the season.

Coach’s Quote: “I will have some experience on this team with five seniors, so I hope that helps speed up the learning process. I feel like we could have a competitive year if we work hard and most of all work together.”