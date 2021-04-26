BLACK DIAMOND BASEBALL PREVIEW: Honaker favored as league down to three teams

The Virginia High School League baseball season is condensed this spring and so is the number of teams playing the sport in the Black Diamond District.
The BDD will feature just three baseball teams in 2021 since there will be no squads at Council and Hurley. That means Grundy, Honaker and Twin Valley have scrambled to fill a 12-game regular-season schedule with not many non-district options out there.
“We just found out recently that Hurley wasn’t going to field a team this season,” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “[Athletic director Trevor Coleman] and I reached out to some schools and were able to add one game with Bluefield, West Virginia. We’re hopeful we can get another, but as of now we are only scheduled for 11 games.”
The most important dates on the Black Diamond District schedule will be May 4 and May 24 when Honaker and Grundy collide with league supremacy on the line.
Grundy (13-10) and Honaker (11-12) split four meetings during the 2019 season and both earned Region 1D tournament bids.
The following is a look at each baseball team in the Black Diamond District:
HONAKER
Four full-time starters are back in the fold for Honaker, led by on-base machine Jayson Mullins.
The junior first baseman/pitcher was a first-team All-Black Diamond District selection in 2019 after posting a .308 batting average and .477 on-base percentage.
He was hit by 17 pitches, while driving in 21 runs and scoring 21 times. Mullins was 1-0 with a 5.25 ERA on the mound.
Dylan Barrett is the only senior starter for the Tigers and the catcher was a second-team All-BDD selection in 2019. Junior second baseman Ethan Compton (.256 batting average, .396 on-base percentage) and junior outfielder/pitcher Evan Justus are the other returning starters.
Shortstop/pitcher T.J. Hubbard, outfielder Wes Yates and utility man Alex Barton have some varsity experience, albeit limited, and will be counted on to contribute.
Third baseman Jax Horn and outfielder Levi McGlothlin are first-year starters for Honaker.
It will be interesting to see who steps in and steps up for the Tigers.
“A lot of our success will depend on how quickly these guys adjust to the speed of the varsity game,” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “However, I’m excited about this group and their potential. If we can develop some pitching depth, I feel that we will be very strong in the BDD and could make some noise in the Region D playoffs.”
GRUNDY
Tommy Crigger is one of the top players in the history of Grundy’s baseball program, the ace pitcher for the Golden Wave during a run to the 1996 VHSL Group AA state tournament.
He’s now the head coach at his alma mater.
Crigger was previously the head football, girls basketball and baseball coach at Twin Valley and returned to the coaching profession after a four-year absence.
“I am excited to get this season on the way,” Crigger said. “It’s been a while for me and a lot of rules have changed, but I feel confident that everything will fall in place.”
Grundy had seven seniors on its 2020 roster prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so Crigger will not be the only new face on the field.
Second baseman Kaden Vanover (.409 batting average in 2019), catcher Austin Deel (.400) and pitcher/first baseman Cade Looney lead the group of returnees. Looney was a second-team All-Black Diamond District selection in 2019 and also doubles as one of Southwest Virginia’s top basketball players.
Jonah Looney, Dylan Boyd, Ethan Blankenship, Peyton McComas, Dylan Horn, Bricen Lambert, Ethan Deel, Conner Hurley and Wyatt Surber will also play.
TWIN VALLEY
The Twin Valley Panthers return an experienced group from a 2019 season that ended with a 3-15 record and concluded with a 15-3 loss to Thomas Walker in the opening round of the Region 1D tournament.
Pitcher Connor Welch, catcher Devon Mullins, first baseman Chase Cordle and shortstop/pitcher Noah Daniels are cornerstones for the Panthers. Welch, Cordle and Daniels were second-team all-district honorees in 2019.
Isaac Cooper, Colton Compton, Matt Lester, Kenny Thompson and Timmy Hurley will also start for Twin Valley, which had just 11 players on its preseason roster.
“I expect them to go out and make the most of this shortened season,” said Twin Valley coach Matthew Baldwin.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570