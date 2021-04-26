BLACK DIAMOND BASEBALL PREVIEW: Honaker favored as league down to three teams

The Virginia High School League baseball season is condensed this spring and so is the number of teams playing the sport in the Black Diamond District.

The BDD will feature just three baseball teams in 2021 since there will be no squads at Council and Hurley. That means Grundy, Honaker and Twin Valley have scrambled to fill a 12-game regular-season schedule with not many non-district options out there.

“We just found out recently that Hurley wasn’t going to field a team this season,” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “[Athletic director Trevor Coleman] and I reached out to some schools and were able to add one game with Bluefield, West Virginia. We’re hopeful we can get another, but as of now we are only scheduled for 11 games.”

The most important dates on the Black Diamond District schedule will be May 4 and May 24 when Honaker and Grundy collide with league supremacy on the line.

Grundy (13-10) and Honaker (11-12) split four meetings during the 2019 season and both earned Region 1D tournament bids.

The following is a look at each baseball team in the Black Diamond District:

HONAKER