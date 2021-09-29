BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

“The older people have had more experience than you. Their nerves are like less, they are like ‘you guys are little kids’ and they are 18 and 17,” she said. “They are just out there to play and you are out there young and trying to prove something at that point and they have already done that. It is definitely harder being the younger one because their nerves are way down here and you are as nervous as you can be.”

Being able to maintain her composure is a definite advantage to her game.

“I think that is one thing I have been really good at is I never show my emotions,” she said. “Since I was first started, everyone would come up to me and be like ‘did she lose or did she win.’ I think that has been helpful to me that other people have had learn to do since playing pool.”

Atwell has realistic expectations for Hayleigh, who has become a mainstay at Borderline Billiards and even runs a Thursday night tournament there.

“I want her to go over there and do good and I would be tickled if she could win a couple of matches,” Atwell said. “Winning the tournament is probably not feasible and I don’t think she has those kind of expectations, but as long as she plays good and gets self-satisfaction, that is all that matters to me and that is all that matters to her…