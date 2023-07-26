TAZEWELL, Va. – The success story for Tazewell High School softball star Carly Compton began at an early age with her father Jack.

“I was seven when I began working out with dad in the backyard,” Compton said. “Dad has made so many sacrifices for me to become the player I am now and I will be forever grateful.”

With a blend of power, finesse and competitive zeal, Compton has emerged from the backyard to the front page.

Consider the storyline from this past spring. Compton compiled a 19-3 record with 0.98 ERA with 303 strikeouts and six no-hitters as the Tazewell Bulldogs won the first state softball title in school history. Compton was named VHSL Class 2 player of the year.

“The emotions of the season are just now setting in, and it’s all amazing,” Carly said.

This is very much a daughter-father tale.

Jack Compton was a first-team all-state baseball player at Tazewell. After earning a variety of honors with the programs at Bluefield University and Georgia-based Emmanuel University, Compton signed a contract to play minor league baseball with the Houston Astros organization.

When his playing career came to a halt, Jack turned to coaching at the Little League level.

But when his son Jake decided to drop baseball for motocross, Jack suddenly became a coach for Carly’s softball team.

“I had never coached a girls’ team before that. Carly talked me into it,” Jack said.

A short time later, Jack established the ambitious path that led to Carly’s status as a high school dominator and NCAA Division I prospect.

“Me and a couple buddies got together and decided to try to produce a state champion team,” Jack said. “We got destroyed in our first game at the Little League district tournament. I talked to the girls after that and we got serious about things.”

In the modern age of youth league sports, getting serious involves travel ball.

“We waited until after Little League season was done. Then we would practice from about 7:30-10 each night and travel almost every weekend,” Jack said.

Along with countless tournaments, the routine for Carly has involved showcase camps and advanced instruction. Earlier this month, she was invited to participate in a Huntington Beach, California, event.

“I’ve been all over to tournaments, and dad has always been the head coach or assistant on my teams,” Carly said. “It’s been a fun and helpful experience, especially when I’ve faced top-level competition.”

Carly’s unique skill-set began to refine at age 12 when she began taking lessons under famed pitching guru Denny Tincher in Roanoke. The father of gamed Virginia Tech pitcher Angela Tincher, Denny is one of the most sought-after mentors in the nation with his “fluid dynamics” method.

The Comptons know all about navigating the hazards and delay of Interstate 81 traffic in the Roanoke Valley area.

“I started working with Mr. Tincher when I was 12 and I’ve seen great results ever since,” Carly said. “I like to go up there once a month, and sometimes I will go twice if I’m trying to get prepared for something big.”

The Class AA state championship matchup on June 10 against traditional rival James River in Troutville qualified as big.

“I went to see Mr. Tincher twice that month, including the day before the state finals,” Compton said.

Boosted by that intensive round of summer school, Compton guided the Bulldogs to a 5-2 victory by allowing just four hits and striking out eight.

What is the magic formula with Tincher?

“He’s worked with so many talented players and always sets the bar higher and higher,” Carly said. “Mr. Tincher is also very straightforward and has no filter. When I saw him that first time, he told me that I had potential as a pitcher but I had a lot of work to do.”

Softball is a full-time passion for Carly.

When’s she not traveling to or competing in a game or camp, Carly be found in the No Off Season indoor training facility in Tazewell. Located behind the former Magic Mart, No Off Season is owned by Jack Compton and offers private lessons in pitching, hitting and catching for baseball and softball.

For Carly, the indoor complex represents another pathway to her goal of competing on the grandest stages of college softball.

“If you don’t love a sport or you are not willing to work at it, there’s no point in doing it. I’ve always said that,” Carly said. “And I don’t care if its ping pong or softball, I hate losing and I am willing to work my butt off to be the best.”

According to Carly, the 2023 edition of the Bulldogs shared her bottom-line approach.

“We all had the same fire and mentality to reach the state tournament and get the job done, and that’s what we did,” Carly said. “I’m very happy that all our dedication and preparation paid off because don’t many people realize what goes on behind the scenes.”

Jack Compton knows the full story behind the 2023 Southwest Virginia softball player of the year.

“Carly always had that passion for the game but she was never supposed to be a pitcher,” Jack said. “That all started the night before one of our youth league tournament games when our regular pitcher was unable to play. Carly volunteered to throw.”

The rest is far Southwest Virginia softball history.

**

BHC 2023 All-Area Softball Team

Player of Year: Carly Compton, Tazewell

Coach of Year: Nick Hood, Rye Cove

P-Carly Compton, Tazewell; Eden Muncy, Rye Cove

C-Gracie Turner, Rye Cove

1B-Arin Rife, Richlands

2B-Aidan James, Virginia High

3B-Chloe Calton, Lee High

SS-Ashley Worley, Tennessee High

OF-Addie Gibson, Gate City; Alayshia Griffith, Tazewell; Eden Wallace, John Battle

DH-Kenzie Hood, Rye Cove

UTIL-Morgan Varney, Lebanon