BHC Softball Player of the Year: Wise County Central's Bayleigh Allison

Clad in a black cap and gown, Bayleigh Allison of Wise County Central walked across the stage on May 7 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center to receive her diploma.

It was certainly a special moment for Allison, but another major milestone was attained a couple of weeks after graduation that would officially put an exclamation point on her four exciting and gratifying years of high school.

Central won the first regional softball championship in program history and Allison was the cornerstone as she pitched with poise, hit with power and showcased the steady senior leadership that made coach Allison Shortt beam with pride.

Allison’s numbers this spring were impressive: a 15-2 record in the circle, a .374 batting average with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs at the plate.

Yet, it was what she did over the course of 21 excellent innings of work in late-May and early-June during the VHSL Region 2D tournament that earned Allison the nod for 2022 Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors.

There was a five-hitter in a 7-1 first-round win over Marion, a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 5-0 semifinal victory over Richlands and a two-hitter with four Ks in a 3-2 title-clinching triumph over Tazewell.

That’s called rising to the occasion.

“I do think my pitching performances in the regional tournament was the best I’ve ever pitched,” Allison said. “I wanted my team to be successful so badly, so I knew I had to step up and do my best. … The key to my success though was having the confidence in my team to back me up. Our defense was so solid, so whether the opposing team put the ball in play or not, I had confidence that my teammates would get me the outs. I just tried to hit my spots and give my defense the opportunities to help get the outs.”

One of four seniors on the roster, Allison relished every practice, every inning, every game and every chance she had to compete in what was her last hurrah.

“It’s not always about the accolades and awards,” Allison said. “Our team had a special bond that made us capable of playing on such a competitive level and that bond is something I will cherish forever. We always had each other’s backs on and off the field and we played for each other.”

***

You can’t spell Allison without “All in” and those two words describe the athlete and person that is Bayleigh Allison.

“She was as selfless of a teammate as I ever coached,” said Wise County Central girls basketball coach Robin Dotson. “It was always about what was best for the team.”

Indeed, this is one positive pitcher.

“She’s never been negative in any situation we’ve ever been in,” said teammate Jillian Sturgill. “And she’s always there to talk someone out of their negative mindset if they were to be in one.”

Outfielder Taylor Cochran can attest to that kindness.

“In my freshman year and Bayleigh’s sophomore year, I was super nervous,” Cochran said. “I didn’t know many of the girls, but I always remember Bayleigh being super nice and helpful. Normally I would catch her during practice and after every time she would always tell me ‘Thanks for catching me T.’ She made me feel like a part of the team even though she didn’t know me.”

Allison is also a winner.

The volleyball, basketball and softball teams she played on had a combined record of 67-21 during the 2021-22 school year and all three qualified for the state tournament.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year,” Allison said. “Athletically, it was a blessing. … I even was able to get another ring in basketball. You really can’t wish for much better.”

That ring was achieved when Allison produced nine points and three rebounds as Central rallied from a double-digit deficit to post a 62-59 win over Luray in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.

She was 5-for-5 from the foul line in the fourth quarter of that game.

“We have a saying in our program about competitive greatness: be at your best when your best is needed,” Dotson said. “Our kids buy into that and yes, Bayleigh played her best in the postseason.”

Allison was a freshman reserve on the 2019 Central girls hoops team that won it all, so she bookended her basketball career with state title wins.

Six days after that thrilling triumph in the state capital, Allison hit a home run as the Warriors posted a 15-1 season-opening softball victory over J.I. Burton.

“Softball has always been my No. 1 sport,” Allison said. “There was never a time when it was not my favorite. I didn’t start playing basketball until about fourth grade and volleyball came even later at seventh grade, so from my early childhood, I always had my eyes set on softball.”

The Warriors had finished as the Region 2D runner-up the season prior on the diamond, but were even better in 2022. How much did Allison improve from one season to the next?

“One thing most pitchers strive to do is throw a perfect game, no-hitter or some shutouts,” Allison said. “What I didn’t realize is that I don’t think I had ever thrown a shutout in my high school career until this year. Once I threw one shutout, I followed it up with another one in the same week and that was a great feeling.”

Allison saved her best outings for that regional tournament, however.

Matched up against Tazewell freshman phenom Carly Compton in the Region 2D finals, Allison battled her counterpart pitch-for-pitch and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Compton struck out 15, but Central managed six hits.

“Coming into the game, I knew that it was going to be a dogfight until the end. Compton is a great pitcher and competitor, but my teammates and I never once believed that we could not hit her,” Allison said. “We knew she was going to get her strikeouts, but we decided to move past that and focus on playing a solid defensive game and scrap some hits here and there to win the game. The pressure was very intense but I knew I had to stay level-headed if I was going to give my team a chance to win the game. I was able to hit my spots and my defense backed me up.”

Allison did not panic when Tazewell scored twice to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning and broke up the no-hitter.

“Bayleigh is the one girl I can count on to keep her composure in situations like that,” Jillian Sturgill said.

She stayed locked in and Central won the game in the bottom of the seventh inning as Emily Sturgill – Allison’s catcher – delivered the walk-off hit with two outs.

If there was a regional tournament MVP given out, Allison would have been the unanimous winner.

“She never cared about how many strikeouts she had, she just wanted her team to win,” Central coach Allison Shortt said. “The competitor in her really came out during those games.”

***

Central’s season ended with a 7-1 state quarterfinal loss to Dan River, which also happened to be the Warriors’ final game at Bill Dotson Sr. Field on Lake Street as a new on-campus facility will be used next year.

“The loss to Dan River was the hardest athletic loss I’ve ever had to go through,” Allison said. “We had worked our whole lives for that one goal of winning state and when you fall short it hurts.

“I was very emotional for a number of reasons. It was my last high school sports game ever; it was the last time I’d ever play with some of my best friends and it was my last chance to play softball for Central. I still wouldn’t say that I’m over it to this day, but I’m proud of what myself and my team accomplished and I try to think back on those positives to outweigh the bad.”

Her softball career will continue at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I knew I wanted to play softball in college or nothing at all,” Allison said. “I was never interested in playing anything else.”

She left Central with a diploma, two state hoops titles and a softball season like no other. Not bad at all.

“Bayleigh has a great mindset when it comes to anything,” Jillian Sturgill said. “I believe that is one of the greatest parts of her success.”