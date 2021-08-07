 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tatum Dye, Lebanon
0 comments

BHC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tatum Dye, Lebanon

{{featured_button_text}}
tatum dye

Lebanon's Tatum Dye

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KEITH RAY / THE LEBANON NEWS

They don’t seem real, but Lebanon softball coach Dennis Price assures all that the statistics Tatum Dye produced for the Pioneers in the spring of 2021 were, indeed, legit.

How did Dye bat .690 – yes, .690 – for the season?

“I really have no idea,” Dye said. “I just saw the ball well. I had a lot of confidence going into this year, being a senior I knew I had to be a leader and I think that is what helped me hit better.”

Hit better? All Dye did as a sophomore and freshman at Lebanon was bat near .500 in both seasons.

“She definitely had an unbelievable season,” Price said. “She has been just a joy to coach, great kid, tremendous attitude, very competitive. Obviously very skilled and has tremendous ability. Just can flat out run the bases, can field the ball, played multiple positions.

“She is just an all-around athlete. She is quick and fast at the same time. She is just a tremendous player and has just been a special player in our program for the last four years.”

It wasn’t just batting average. Dye passed her previous career high with six home runs and 40 RBIs, along with 40 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 21 stolen bases, 18 walks and one – yes, one – strikeout.

“Any time I had two strikes on me I just told myself you are not striking out and I just knew I couldn’t,” said Dye, who will play next for Walters State Community College. “I just had the mindset that I was not going to strike out all year. I actually drew more walks this year than I ever have so I think I did a much better job of laying off balls and swinging at my pitch.”

In an area full of talented softball players, none were better than Dye, who has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier Softball Player of the Year.

“I just think most of my success from this year was just based off my coaches and parents and teammates, all pushing me to do better and being my best,” she said. “I think that we had a great year and I wouldn’t have had it any other way…

“I just feel great,” she added. “There are a lot of girls that could have easily gotten it over me.”

Dye had all the motivation she needed entering this season, looking to forget the heartbreak of 2020 when all high school spring sports in Virginia were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think I was just ready to get back into the swing of things after we had that year off,” said Dye, whose Pioneers finished 17-1, falling to eventual Class 2 champion Appomattox in the state semifinals. “It was my senior year so I just wanted to make it memorable.”

She put the work in too, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“I tried to play as much as I could. I played in some travel ball tournaments, but there weren’t very many things that I could do out with other people,” said Dye, whose love for softball began at age 4. “I have a batting cage at my house so it was used pretty frequently.”

Dye was one of seven senior starters who were ready when this season began.

“We have all played together since we were little,” she said. “We all get along really well and we just push each other to be our best and I think that is what has helped us the most.”

Dye, who moved to third base during her first two years at Lebanon, returned to shortstop this season, while also taking over the leadoff role as a left-handed batter with the wheels to turn ground balls into hits.

“I was nervous about it when the season started, but as it went along I kind of liked it because I always felt like if I did well to start the game off then everyone would follow behind,” Dye said.

They did. Along the way Dye started to hit, and she just never stopped. She also drew walks and had the green light to steal bases, all while knowing all along something special was happening.

“I realized I hadn’t been retired much, but I didn’t try to let it get to my head because I just wanted it to keep going smooth,” Dye said. “I tried not to think about that I was having a good season until the end because I didn’t want anything to change.”

Neither did Price, whose Pioneers would fall in the Class 2 semifinals for the fourth season in a row.

“With the ability that she has, the quickness and the speed, she can hit the ball,” Price said. “She is a kid that can drive the ball, she can bunt it, she is the kid you want up to the plate when the bases are loaded.

“It is one of those things where she is just a very talented kid.”

All Lebanon did was win 17 straight games to start the season before falling to Appomattox in the state semifinals, capping off a combined 59 wins over the last three seasons by the Pioneers, and now five of those seven seniors are destined for college softball.

“My heart was honestly broken. The last pitch she threw when I realized the game was over, I just dropped my head,” said the 18-year-old Dye, who plans to major in biology at Walters State. “There is no other feeling that I had all year that hit me as hard as that.

“I am going to miss my coaches and all the girls I played with. I don’t really know how to describe that feeling.”

There will be brighter days ahead for Dye, who will be joined at Walters State by Lebanon teammate Adrienne Morrison. Fellow graduates Haley Finney and Alivia Nolley will play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Ema Musick will do the same at Greensboro College.

That is a lot of talent on one team.

“It was awesome. There is no other team I would rather played with this year,” said Dye, who has two younger sisters looking to become Pioneers in the future. “We had a great group of girls and we had a lot of seniors leave so I hope that they can keep up all the success next year.

“We just fought until the end and tried our best all year. That is all we could do.”

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543

All-Area Softball Team

Player of Year: Tatum Dye, Lebanon

Coach of Year: Jenn Testa, Tennessee High

P-Hanna Jo McReynolds, John Battle; Eden Muncy, Thomas Walker

C-Grayson Phipps, Tennessee High

1B-Adrienne Morrison, Lebanon

2B-Aidan James, Virginia High

3B-Logan Leonard, John Battle

SS-Tatum Dye, Lebanon

OF-Maggie Lampkin, Lebanon; Tori Ryan, Tennessee High; Maggie Shell, Wise County Central

DH-Caiti Hill, Ridgeview

UTIL-Tinley Hamilton, Eastside

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet over on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon wins Woodford Classic; Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 6 points in Summer League debut: Matthew Buchanan pitches tonight in Bristol
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon wins Woodford Classic; Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 6 points in Summer League debut: Matthew Buchanan pitches tonight in Bristol

  • Updated

Abingdon High School opened the golf season in Southwest Virginia like they ended the last one – by winning...Tennessee High senior golfer Madeline Simcox also picked up a win in her first match of the season at the Morristown Invitational...Mac McClung scored six points in his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team...Lebanon's Matthew Buchanan will make his final appearance for the Bristol State Liners tonight at DeVault Stadium. 

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves
Sports News

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves

  • Updated

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It will be hard to top Eli Topping’s first look at the West Ridge High School football field.

It came on Thursday morning during the Wolves’ first-ever fall sports media day. It was also the first time most of them had ever seen their new home.

“I have not [been here],” said Topping, a former Sullivan South student, who is now a senior running back and linebacker for the Wolves. “I have seen pictures of it, but this is awesome, this has exceeded my expectations. I have been dying to get out there, this place is just beautiful.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts