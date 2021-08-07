BHC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tatum Dye, Lebanon

They don’t seem real, but Lebanon softball coach Dennis Price assures all that the statistics Tatum Dye produced for the Pioneers in the spring of 2021 were, indeed, legit.
How did Dye bat .690 – yes, .690 – for the season?
“I really have no idea,” Dye said. “I just saw the ball well. I had a lot of confidence going into this year, being a senior I knew I had to be a leader and I think that is what helped me hit better.”
Hit better? All Dye did as a sophomore and freshman at Lebanon was bat near .500 in both seasons.
“She definitely had an unbelievable season,” Price said. “She has been just a joy to coach, great kid, tremendous attitude, very competitive. Obviously very skilled and has tremendous ability. Just can flat out run the bases, can field the ball, played multiple positions.
“She is just an all-around athlete. She is quick and fast at the same time. She is just a tremendous player and has just been a special player in our program for the last four years.”
It wasn’t just batting average. Dye passed her previous career high with six home runs and 40 RBIs, along with 40 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 21 stolen bases, 18 walks and one – yes, one – strikeout.
“Any time I had two strikes on me I just told myself you are not striking out and I just knew I couldn’t,” said Dye, who will play next for Walters State Community College. “I just had the mindset that I was not going to strike out all year. I actually drew more walks this year than I ever have so I think I did a much better job of laying off balls and swinging at my pitch.”
In an area full of talented softball players, none were better than Dye, who has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier Softball Player of the Year.
“I just think most of my success from this year was just based off my coaches and parents and teammates, all pushing me to do better and being my best,” she said. “I think that we had a great year and I wouldn’t have had it any other way…
“I just feel great,” she added. “There are a lot of girls that could have easily gotten it over me.”
Dye had all the motivation she needed entering this season, looking to forget the heartbreak of 2020 when all high school spring sports in Virginia were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think I was just ready to get back into the swing of things after we had that year off,” said Dye, whose Pioneers finished 17-1, falling to eventual Class 2 champion Appomattox in the state semifinals. “It was my senior year so I just wanted to make it memorable.”
She put the work in too, even in the midst of a pandemic.
“I tried to play as much as I could. I played in some travel ball tournaments, but there weren’t very many things that I could do out with other people,” said Dye, whose love for softball began at age 4. “I have a batting cage at my house so it was used pretty frequently.”
Dye was one of seven senior starters who were ready when this season began.
“We have all played together since we were little,” she said. “We all get along really well and we just push each other to be our best and I think that is what has helped us the most.”
Dye, who moved to third base during her first two years at Lebanon, returned to shortstop this season, while also taking over the leadoff role as a left-handed batter with the wheels to turn ground balls into hits.
“I was nervous about it when the season started, but as it went along I kind of liked it because I always felt like if I did well to start the game off then everyone would follow behind,” Dye said.
They did. Along the way Dye started to hit, and she just never stopped. She also drew walks and had the green light to steal bases, all while knowing all along something special was happening.
“I realized I hadn’t been retired much, but I didn’t try to let it get to my head because I just wanted it to keep going smooth,” Dye said. “I tried not to think about that I was having a good season until the end because I didn’t want anything to change.”
Neither did Price, whose Pioneers would fall in the Class 2 semifinals for the fourth season in a row.
“With the ability that she has, the quickness and the speed, she can hit the ball,” Price said. “She is a kid that can drive the ball, she can bunt it, she is the kid you want up to the plate when the bases are loaded.
“It is one of those things where she is just a very talented kid.”
All Lebanon did was win 17 straight games to start the season before falling to Appomattox in the state semifinals, capping off a combined 59 wins over the last three seasons by the Pioneers, and now five of those seven seniors are destined for college softball.
“My heart was honestly broken. The last pitch she threw when I realized the game was over, I just dropped my head,” said the 18-year-old Dye, who plans to major in biology at Walters State. “There is no other feeling that I had all year that hit me as hard as that.
“I am going to miss my coaches and all the girls I played with. I don’t really know how to describe that feeling.”
There will be brighter days ahead for Dye, who will be joined at Walters State by Lebanon teammate Adrienne Morrison. Fellow graduates Haley Finney and Alivia Nolley will play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Ema Musick will do the same at Greensboro College.
That is a lot of talent on one team.
“It was awesome. There is no other team I would rather played with this year,” said Dye, who has two younger sisters looking to become Pioneers in the future. “We had a great group of girls and we had a lot of seniors leave so I hope that they can keep up all the success next year.
“We just fought until the end and tried our best all year. That is all we could do.”
