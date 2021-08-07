BHC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tatum Dye, Lebanon

Dye was one of seven senior starters who were ready when this season began.

“We have all played together since we were little,” she said. “We all get along really well and we just push each other to be our best and I think that is what has helped us the most.”

Dye, who moved to third base during her first two years at Lebanon, returned to shortstop this season, while also taking over the leadoff role as a left-handed batter with the wheels to turn ground balls into hits.

“I was nervous about it when the season started, but as it went along I kind of liked it because I always felt like if I did well to start the game off then everyone would follow behind,” Dye said.

They did. Along the way Dye started to hit, and she just never stopped. She also drew walks and had the green light to steal bases, all while knowing all along something special was happening.

“I realized I hadn’t been retired much, but I didn’t try to let it get to my head because I just wanted it to keep going smooth,” Dye said. “I tried not to think about that I was having a good season until the end because I didn’t want anything to change.”

Neither did Price, whose Pioneers would fall in the Class 2 semifinals for the fourth season in a row.