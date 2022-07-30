BHC Softball Coach of the Year: Wise Country Central's Allison Shortt

Basketball isn’t the only sport the girls are thriving in at Wise County Central.

Softball is doing just fine too.

One season after falling in the Region 2D championship game, the Warriors took the next step in the spring, defeating freshman phenom pitcher Carly Compton and Tazewell to claim that title and earn a home game in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

That just added to a terrific school year that saw the girls basketball team win the Class 2 state championship, while both the softball and volleyball teams advanced to the state quarterfinals.

“I think success in one sport helps breed success in other sports,” Wise County Central softball coach Allison Shortt said. “We are a smaller school. All my seniors play volleyball except for one and they all play basketball except for one so they were put in some of those situations so that is a great thing to have.”

Short has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier softball coach of the year following a season in which the Warriors not only finished 21-6, but also won the Mountain 7 District regular season title and that Region 2D crown. They lost to Ridgeview in the Mountain 7 District tournament championship game, but had beaten Gate City in a special playoff game after finishing tied atop of the Mountain 7 standings to earn that state quarterfinal home game.

“It is really congratulations to the girls. They came out and worked hard,” Shortt said. “We did a lot of out-of-season stuff. We are a small school, most of them do play three sports. I had three kids on the basketball team that won state.

“They did what they wanted and didn’t settle. That was our goal in mind to get to the state tournament and we did so. Hopefully we can just keep growing from there.”

The season came to end with a 7-1 state quarterfinal home loss to Dan River and Radford University bound pitcher Emily McVay, but Shortt said that experience only created more desire to reach the ultimate goal.

“I think there is nothing like that game time pressure and being put in that situation,” said Shortt, who attended Grayson County High School, and later played volleyball and softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “The more you are put in those situations the better you are at handling them. I think that gives us an advantage when we are put in that situation how to handle it.”

Wise Central, which finished 9-13 in 2019, has come far in the last two seasons. Shortt, who led Wise Central to its first state volleyball appearance in the mid-2000s, took over the softball helm in 2020, but the Warriors only played one scrimmage before the Virginia High School League canceled the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

They were victimized again last season, finishing with a 13-5 record, falling to Lebanon in the Region 2D finals, but only the region winner advanced forward in what was a shortened season.

“That is another thing that hurt us last year,” Shortt said. “Normally the region runner-up and the region winner goes to state, but last year we fell short to Lebanon and we didn’t get to go. Because of the shortened season they didn’t allow you to advance so that kind of left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth.”

They made up for it this season, led by a quartet of seniors that included pitcher/infielder Bayleigh Allison, pitcher/second baseman Jill Sturgill, first baseman Baylee Collins and shortstop Kat Hopkins. They had plenty of help, including leadoff batter and outfielder Taylor Cochran and third baseman Lexi Baker, both of whom hit over .400 for the season. Hopkins provided the power with 10 home runs.

“They all came to play, had a goal in mind,” Shortt said. “They didn’t quite achieve that goal, fell a little short, but their work ethic is unparalleled and the job they did and playing together, a fantastic group of kids.”

Wise Central was terrific at the plate, scoring 252 runs in 27 games, while also slamming 42 home runs.

“Offensively, our team was something to contend with. It wasn’t just that we have two or three hitters here and you can pitch around the rest, we were a threat across one through nine,” Shortt said. “We felt confident that if we could hold the other team to under so many runs that we were probably going to score enough to win.”

That proved true, even when runs were hard to come by. Tazewell’s Compton struck out 15 Wise Central batters in the region title game, but the Warriors still managed to push across three runs, with Emily Sturgill driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I just think the girls went in knowing the Compton girl is going to get some strikeouts,” Shortt said, “but we were going to do what we had to do to get that ball in play and to score more runs than they did.”

Allison was terrific in the postseason in the circle, recording a 0.67 ERA in three region victories, including wins over Marion (7-1), Richlands (5-0) and Tazewell (3-2). She struck out only four batters against the Bulldogs, but her defense was nearly flawless behind her, much like it was for most of the season.

“Bayleigh really is more of a contact pitcher,” Shortt said, “She is a not a huge strikeout pitcher, but she threw the ball, we got the ground balls, we got the outs that we needed and then offensively we were able to get enough runners on and get them across the plate.”

Even though the Warriors fell short of their ultimate goal, falling to Dan River in that final game, Shortt saw a no-quit attitude that can’t be taught.

“These girls never quit, they never give up,” Shortt said. “Even when they got down before you never saw them have that defeated attitude. They knew that no matter what was going on that we could right the ship and be successful. We could go after it.”

The Warriors have long been playing at Bill Dotson Sr. Field at old J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, but that will change in 2023 when they are slated to get their own on-campus field in Norton.

It’s safe to say these girls have earned that reward.

“It comes down to the kids and what you have and how they work together and work on it,” Shortt said. “We are going to work on it year-round if possible with the kids I have that aren’t playing other sports. It is a testament to them and their drive and wanting to get out and work hard.”

Shortt, who did a phone interview last week while her home was threatened by flood waters in Pound, had long wanted to be a coach and has certainly enjoyed the benefits of achieving her own goals in life.

“I love the sport, but I love the kids, seeing them grasp these concepts that they may not have had to deal with yet and a whole lot of life lessons, continuing to help grow and mold these young women to go out in this world,” Shortt said. “You want those kids to grow and become the best of their selves so you are there to kind of help them along the way.

“It is just an awesome experience, there is nothing like it.