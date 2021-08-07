BHC SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Jenn Testa, Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jenn Testa’s position is listed as coach of the Tennessee High softball team. She became so much more during the past softball season.
Tragedy demanded it.
“It was hard. I have been in coaching now for a while and I can honestly say that I am incredibly fortunate that I have never had to deal with something like that, but it definitely put a new perspective in coaching,” said Testa, a former King University softball coach, who has been at Tennessee High for three years. “Don’t get me wrong, one of the things we have tried to do is create a family type atmosphere.
“I have always been there for my kids. Whether it was at the college level or the high school level, that was something that was always important to me and it was always more than just softball.”
That certainly became reality last October following the tragic death of Tennessee High senior softball player Gabby Kennedy, who, along with her mother, were murdered by her stepfather.
Suddenly, Testa’s job description expanded.
“Dealing with something like this, it really changed me. It really helped me to truly understand what that means,” she said. “I always preached that, I always lived that, but then when you experience something like this, something that is so far outside of the realm of sports, it really put a lot of it in perspective.
“It was hard, it was a hard year. The tragedy has really affected my family. I have a little boy who still tells me that he misses Gabby. He is 5 years old so I have gotten to see how big that is, the impact is there. It has been difficult, but I think the greatest thing is we all had each other to get through it. I think that was something that was really big for us this year.”
Even in the most difficult of times, life must go on.
Tennessee High returned to the diamond for the 2021 season with six seniors instead of seven, having not been to a region tournament in 20 years and never gotten close to a state tournament berth.
“You think about the type of year that the [seniors] had, and just losing a classmate and for them to be able to come out and lead the way that they did was amazing,” Testa said. “Without them we don’t have the year that we had for sure.”
There were moments when it was hard, real hard, but the Vikings did it for Gabby.
“Anytime we were down or anytime we struggled, and you have that all throughout the course of the season,” Testa said. “That is sports and in sports it is all about finding something that does motivate you to push through. For our team and our girls, it was Gabby, there is no doubt about it.”
Testa directed Tennessee High to a 26-10 record, a District 1-AAA tournament championship, a berth in the Region 1-AAA finals and a substate appearance against eventual state champion Farragut.
Add those accomplishments to all that happened off the field at Tennessee High and there is little doubt that Testa earned the Bristol Herald Courier Softball Coach of the Year award.
“For me this does mean a lot because it was such a hard year. This is without a doubt the toughest year in coaching that I have ever had because it wasn’t just about coaching softball,” said Testa, who capped off a successful tenure at King with 36 wins and a pair of NCAA tournament victories in 2018. “There was a lot more that I had to do and some of it was difficult, trying to be strong and courageous and trying to be tough for your kids. It is hard, especially when you are struggling too. It means a lot to be recognized this way just because the year was such a tough year.”
There were hard times, moments when Testa had to remind her players at times that they were playing for more than just themselves.
“In those moments think of a player like Gabby who loved the grind, who loved to practice and she is not able to do that,” said Testa, a Ohio native, who played basketball at King before the softball program existed. “In those moments when you don’t want to be here or you wish you were somewhere else or you are tired and you just really don’t want to do it, do it for her because she can’t be here.”
Tennessee High started the season with a 16-3 record, fell into a 5-5 lull and entered the District 1-AAA tournament as the fourth seed in one of the toughest leagues in the state.
“You knew that the tournament was going to be tough and it was going to be all about who got hot at the right time,” she said. “I kind of felt like if we could just get our kids to understand how close we were to being there, that once we did get into the tournament I felt like we would have a little bit of an edge.
“I think part of it was everything that we had been through. When it came to being battled tested I think we were going to be a team in the postseason that without a doubt probably had more than anybody and a lot of it was outside of our control.”
The Vikings rode the arm of Rylee Fields and the bats of seniors like Tori Ryan, Grayson Phipps and Keegan Myers to win four games, defeating Daniel Boone 2-1 to claim the title at Rotary Field, which became the place to be during their postseason run.
A plaque bearing a photo of Kennedy standing on that field hangs outside the entrance to the Tennessee High clubhouse.
“It was unbelievable. This field for about two weeks, it was amazing,” Testa said. “As we were in that postseason run one of the things we talked about as a team and what was important to us was keep winning so we can play here. You are talking about feeling Gabby’s presence here, this was her field.
“A lot of what we were trying to do in that postseason was we were trying to stay here as long as we could for her because we wanted to feel her here on her field. I think our girls did a really good job.”
That was followed by a Region 1-AAA home playoff game, the first regional game in 20 years and Vikings made quick work of Jefferson County. That was followed by a rematch with Daniel Boone, which overcame a 7-1 deficit to win 10-8, sending Tennessee High to Farragut for a substate game.
“To be honest with you, when we lost that last game I think that was one of the things that hurt more than what happened because we knew we were going to play,” Testa said. “We wanted to win that game so we could play that game here because we wanted to be here for Gabby. During that postseason that was sort of our driving force, but the crowds were great.”
The dream run ended in Knoxville, but the Vikings went down fighting, falling 2-0 to Farragut.
“We gave them a great game. We went down there and we were definitely the underdog. We hadn’t been there, they have, and we are at their place. It was just a great experience for our kids,” Testa said. “I think now that it is all said and done and to know that we lost to the state champion by two runs, I was proud of our kids anyway, but then for that to be the outcome of it, it makes you feel even better.”
Testa took some time to reflect on that season earlier this week, wearing a shirt with “FAMILY” on the front, an inspirational acronym from the University of Florida softball team that stands for “Forget about me, I love you.”
For Kennedy, Testa said Tennessee High softball was family.
“I think she was one of the ones who really encouraged the girls to live by that concept, especially when it came to the team,” Testa said. “It was something we had used before when she was here with us, but it became even more sentimental and meant even more in losing her because of how she gravitated to it.
“Now kind of knowing the situation too, it just means even more to us because I really feel like the softball team, she really did view the girls as her family. I think wholeheartedly it was really important to her as a family should be.”
What can the Vikings for an encore? Time will tell, but the motivation to succeed, that will never change.
“You just never know year in and year out if you are going to have that little extra part. Last year for us it was Gabby,” Testa said. “I will tell you this, I think for the next few years she is going to continue to be a driving force for us and I think our girls are always in a sense, especially the ones that knew her, for the next few years are going to continue to play for her always.”
It was a historic season at Tennessee High. In some ways, just getting to the end was a win in itself.
“It was a hard year so it is special. I know we were very successful this year,” Testa said. “I am very proud of the success that we had, I am proud of the wins, I am proud of the championship, but I think what I am most proud is our ability to get through the year.”
