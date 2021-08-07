BHC SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Jenn Testa, Tennessee High

For Kennedy, Testa said Tennessee High softball was family.

“I think she was one of the ones who really encouraged the girls to live by that concept, especially when it came to the team,” Testa said. “It was something we had used before when she was here with us, but it became even more sentimental and meant even more in losing her because of how she gravitated to it.

“Now kind of knowing the situation too, it just means even more to us because I really feel like the softball team, she really did view the girls as her family. I think wholeheartedly it was really important to her as a family should be.”

What can the Vikings for an encore? Time will tell, but the motivation to succeed, that will never change.

“You just never know year in and year out if you are going to have that little extra part. Last year for us it was Gabby,” Testa said. “I will tell you this, I think for the next few years she is going to continue to be a driving force for us and I think our girls are always in a sense, especially the ones that knew her, for the next few years are going to continue to play for her always.”

It was a historic season at Tennessee High. In some ways, just getting to the end was a win in itself.

“It was a hard year so it is special. I know we were very successful this year,” Testa said. “I am very proud of the success that we had, I am proud of the wins, I am proud of the championship, but I think what I am most proud is our ability to get through the year.”

